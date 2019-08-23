Chefs for Farmers Is Doing a Farm Tour, and They Have Early Bird Tickets for the Festival

Chefs for Farmers has early bird pricing through the end of the weekend.

Yeah, it's not until November, but the upcoming Chefs for Farmers Food and Wine Festival events aren't cheap. So if you're at all interested in this event, I consider it a PSA to remind you to get your tickets for the annual festival while early bird pricing is still an option.

This is a big festival, where the goal is to bring together chefs and farmers and educate us commoners along the way (while we eat some good food).

Before getting to those ticket details, it's worth sharing the sneak peek Chefs for Farmers recently shared about the Farm Tours event they're putting on this year.

Megan Neubauer and Rick Wells of the Seed Project Foundation are leading this tour, and Cartermere Farms of Celina and Profound Microfarms of Lucas are on the current list of participants.

Guests will get on a “luxury” charter bus (with Wi-Fi and bathrooms) at 10 a.m. At each farm, farmers will give a one-hour tour, and a “notable chef” will be at each site to serve a small course alongside a glass of wine or some other libation. The chefs on that list are currently Andrea Shackleford of Harvest and Josh Sutcliff of Shipshape Hospitality Concepts.

“We are excited about this partnership and collaboration,” says Iris Midler, co-founder of Chefs for Farmers. "It’s been a goal of mine for years, and I’m thrilled to see it finally come to fruition for our farms.”

So, that sounds pretty fun. But they're maxed out at 100 guests. Tickets will be $125, and we're told to stay tuned for more information soon.

Why must November be so far away? Alison McLean

While we wait for that, here's the promised ticket info:

The early bird prices are only good through Sunday, Aug. 25. And the first event of the whole thing, the Uchiba Classic dinner with chefs Alex Astranti, Misti Norris and Justin Carlisle, is already sold out. (The Southern Bourbon Supper comes next, and there are still tickets at $150 each.)

You'll find early bird pricing for the Street Food Night Market. General admission is $63.75 now, but it will eventually be $75; VIP goes from $80.75 to $95. This is a fun one happening the evening of Saturday, Nov. 2, with a full-on night market around food in Victory Park.

The Main Event is the pricey one, and the one where that huge list of chefs comes in. General admission tickets are $84.15 right now, later jumping to $99; VIP is $140.25, escalating to $165.

This is the seventh year for the Main Event of Chefs for Farmers, and this year it returns to Dallas Heritage Village, which is a great venue in the Cedars for this.

“Every day at Dallas Heritage Village, we explore the historic relationships between food and agriculture. We love having Chefs for Farmers here to give the 21st-century update to those stories,” says Melissa Prycer, executive director of Dallas Heritage Village. “We talk to visitors, especially children, all the time about where food comes from, so it's incredibly fun for us to focus on that story and tell it on a much larger scale.”

If all of this sounds good to you, and you really want a weekend full of eating, you can opt for the Friends of the Festival weekend package for $375. You'll be able to get into the Southern Bourbon Supper, have VIP access to the Street Food Night Market and get the same for the Main Event.

Chefs for Farmers will be Friday-Sunday, Nov. 1-3. chefsforfarmers.com