Dallas Chefs Rally for Rae Lili Farm This Sunday

This Sunday, some of Dallas’ top chefs will come together for another food event all for one farmer.

Sofia Herrera-Martinez of Rae Lili Farm was recently diagnosed with a debilitating disease that has kept her from operations while incurring overwhelming medical expenses. When she mentioned this months ago to Iris Midler (from Chefs for Farmers), Midler felt the need to move.

“People come together for chefs when they’re in need, and one of our farmers is in need,” Midler says. “This is a person who puts food on our tables. It’s now time to rally for a farmer.”

Beets from Rae Lili Farm courtesy Rae Lilli Farm

All proceeds are going to Herrera-Martinez and the farm; even Prekindle, which is selling the tickets, is giving the fees back to her, Midler says.

Here's the chef lineup, in case you need another reason to get a ticket:

Misti Norris, Petra and the Beast

Jacob Williamson, Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck

John Tesar, Knife

Dino Santonicola, Partenope

Eric Dreyer, HALL Arts Hotel

Nick Walker, Virgin Hotel

Jeana Johnson, Canvas Hotel

Jonathon Erdeljac, Jonathon's Oak Cliff Diner

Sharon Hage

Will Salisbury, Heard That Foundation



The event will be Sunday, Feb. 23, at Dallas Heritage Village, 1515 S. Harwood St. in the Cedars. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and the dinner (casual and family style) will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 each.