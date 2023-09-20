The Observer's Must-Have Classics: State Fair Foods Every Fairgoer Must Try

The fair runs from Sept. 29 - Oct. 22. Be sure to also read our guides to:
Here are some of the classic fried food items to try first:
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs
There’s debate over who actually “invented” the corn dog but Fletcher’s definitely made it popular. Founders Neil and Carl Fletcher started making corn dogs at their stand in 1942. Last season, fairgoers consumed 583,000 corny dogs in 24 days. That’s more than 24,000 a day.
Fletcher’s has seven orange and yellow stands around the fairgrounds.
Fernie's Funnel Cakes
Wanda “Fernie” Winter started working at the fair in 1969 but it wasn’t until a trip to Branson, Missouri, in 1980 that she tried a funnel cake and brought it back to the fair. It’s been a hit there ever since. Fernie, who died two years ago, will always be the queen of funnel cakes, and her family continues to hold court. They appeared on the A&E series Deep Fried Dynasty in 2022 and divulged a sales goal of $750,000 for each fair season — that’s $30,000 a day.
Fernie’s has five stands around the fairgrounds, but if you want to sit down, go to the Embarcadero Building.
Deep-Fried ButterAbel Gonzales, “Fried Jesus,” broke the fried-food fourth wall with deep-fried butter in 2009. It’s since been copied and served across the globe, but here you get the original. A dollop of frozen butter (that’s key, the butter has to start frozen) is dipped in a butter batter, deep fried to a nice golden brown and topped with a light glaze. This golf ball-sized bite of warm dough is a touch crunchy and sweet on the outside and seeps warm butter when bitten into. You might need a defibrillator later, but it's 100% worth it.
Find Deep-Fried Butter along Nimitz and along the Midway.
Turkey Leg from Smokey John’s
The patriarch of this stand, “Smokey” John Reaves, started working at the fair in 1978. Since his death in 2010, his charismatic sons Brent and Juan have been running things. Their barbecue restaurant on Mockingbird Lane draws diners year-round, which lends to the authenticity of this smoked bird leg. Elevate this feast by having the leg dipped in their warm house-made barbecue sauce. Go on, now: dip the whole thing in there.
There are four Smokey John's locations: the Midway, Cotton Bowl Plaza, the Tower Building and Nimitz.
Deep-Fried Oreo
Rick and Tammy Stiffler, operators of Newport Concessions, had their first date at the State Fair more than 40 years ago. These days, they pass the time selling more than 75,000 deep-fried Oreos every year at the fair. The secret, they say, is the Double Stuf Oreo variety, which takes a bath in a thick batter before a swim in the fryer. This is a mouthful of First-Team All-American debauchery. Stand up and clap, people!
Find the Stifflers' Sweet Spot along the Midway and Nimitz.
Deep-Fried Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich
This inaugural Big Tex Choice Award winner in 2005 was originally a deep-fried homage to the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis: a PB&J with banana, although the banana no longer makes an appearance. (The banana has left the building.) Still, this snack is very “Love Me Tender,” with a side of late-life fluffy Elvis. Grape jelly and creamy peanut butter are slathered on white bread, which is rolled in pancake batter before being fried. Then it's topped with more jelly and powdered sugar.
This is another treat from Abel Gonzalez and his Vandelay Industries stand. It can be found on Nimitz.