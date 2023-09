The Observer's Must-Have Classics: State Fair Foods Every Fairgoer Must Try

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs



click to enlarge The funnel cake made its way to the State Fair via Wanda 'Fernie' Winter in the '80s. State Fair of Texas

Fernie's Funnel Cakes



Deep-Fried Butter

Turkey Leg from Smokey John’s



Deep-Fried Oreo



Deep-Fried Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich



The fair was built in bubbling vats of oil. As part of our series on How to Learn to Love the State Fair of Texas , this article will guide you to the classic foods all fairgoers must try, according to theThere’s debate over who actually “invented” the corn dog but Fletcher’s definitely made it popular. Founders Neil and Carl Fletcher started making corn dogs at their stand in 1942. Last season, fairgoers consumed 583,000 corny dogs in 24 days. That’s more than 24,000 a day.Wanda “Fernie” Winter started working at the fair in 1969 but it wasn’t until a trip to Branson, Missouri, in 1980 that she tried a funnel cake and brought it back to the fair. It’s been a hit there ever since. Fernie, who died two years ago, will always be the queen of funnel cakes, and her family continues to hold court. They appeared on the A&E seriesin 2022 and divulged a sales goal of $750,000 for each fair season — that’s $30,000 a day.Abel Gonzales, “Fried Jesus,” broke the fried-food fourth wall with deep-fried butter in 2009. It’s since been copied and served across the globe, but here you get the original. A dollop of frozen butter (that’s key, the butter has to start frozen) is dipped in a butter batter, deep fried to a nice golden brown and topped with a light glaze. This golf ball-sized bite of warm dough is a touch crunchy and sweet on the outside and seeps warm butter when bitten into. You might need a defibrillator later, but it's 100% worth it.The patriarch of this stand, “Smokey” John Reaves, started working at the fair in 1978. Since his death in 2010, his charismatic sons Brent and Juan have been running things. Their barbecue restaurant on Mockingbird Lane draws diners year-round, which lends to the authenticity of this smoked bird leg. Elevate this feast by having the leg dipped in their warm house-made barbecue sauce. Go on, now: dip the whole thing in there.Rick and Tammy Stiffler, operators of Newport Concessions, had their first date at the State Fair more than 40 years ago. These days, they pass the time selling more than 75,000 deep-fried Oreos every year at the fair. The secret, they say, is the Double Stuf Oreo variety, which takes a bath in a thick batter before a swim in the fryer. This is a mouthful of First-Team All-American debauchery. Stand up and clap, people!This inaugural Big Tex Choice Award winner in 2005 was originally a deep-fried homage to the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis: a PB&J with banana, although the banana no longer makes an appearance. (The banana has left the building.) Still, this snack is very “Love Me Tender,” with a side of late-life fluffy Elvis. Grape jelly and creamy peanut butter are slathered on white bread, which is rolled in pancake batter before being fried. Then it's topped with more jelly and powdered sugar.