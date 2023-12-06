 Cocktail Creamery Serves Boozy Ice Cream North of Dallas | Dallas Observer
Dessert

Cocktail Creamery Serves Boozy Ice Cream in McKinney

Ice cream or a cocktail? How about both?
December 6, 2023
Ice cream flights come with four boozy flavors each.
Ice cream flights come with four boozy flavors each. Anisha Holla
At Cocktail Creamery, indulge in a delightful fusion of two of the Dallas area's favorite things: booze and ice cream. The family-owned creamery in McKinney boasts over 120 rotating flavors of homemade ice cream, and a staggering 109 of them are crafted with libations. Innovative options like the Pistachio Bourbon stand out alongside timeless classics like the Cookies n’ Cream — all made with booze. With an ever-changing menu, it’s possible to come in every weekend and still discover something new each time.

Dangerous, if you ask us.

Owners Ted and Sharyn Lindblad began their journey into the world of ice cream spontaneously four years ago.

“For years, I had been bugging my wife," Ted says, "asking her what her dream business would be. One day, she said 'Ice cream.' And the rest took off from there.”

But the couple wanted to stray far from the norm. Determined to bring something unique to North Texas, they attended a five-day Scoop School where they learned to churn their favorite ice cream flavors spiked with liquor. The concept sounds good in theory but tastes even better. The ice cream is ultrasmooth, crystal-free and almost buttery due to the use of premium liquors and a laborious churning process. The ice creams weigh in at 4 to 4.5% ABV.

A fair warning: indulgence doesn’t come cheap. A small cup is $6.25, and a four-scoop flight of boozy flavors will set you back $13. But for the perfect equilibrium of alcoholic potency and milky creaminess, it’s not a bad bargain.
There's a full-service bar, too.
Anisha Holla
Clever names like the Raisin the Rummy and the Dickersnoodle add more personality to the standard ice cream shop menu. Start with the shop’s signature flavor, Salted Butter Caramel Crazy, which starts with butter- and sugar-based caramel ice cream "slightly on the salty side" with Heath bar crumbles. Bailey's, salted caramel cream liqueur and Smoky Joe's caramel bourbon whiskey are mixed in, resulting in something between a scoop of ice cream and a shake.

The White Chocolate Macamania starts with a white chocolate ice cream infused with macadamia nut liqueur along with crushed and roasted nuts and white chocolate bits.

If you're in the mood for something seasonal, go for the Frosted Peppermint with 100-proof Rumple Minze Peppermint Schnapps and Andes mints.

Despite bright neon signs and a majestic spinning wheel at the front of the store, Cocktail Creamery is undoubtedly an adult-centric parlor. You must be 21 or older for the boozy ice creams, although eight non-alcoholic flavors do cater to younger patrons.
The place has the vibe of an old ice cream parlor.
Anisha Holla
If licking alcohol from a cone isn’t appealing, Cocktail Creamery also has a full-service bar. Sip on a margarita or house cocktail while in the parlor’s sizable dining room. Vintage paintings and tableware contribute to the old-ice-cream parlor vibe. From drinks to ice cream, everything is served fresh and boozy.

We're not complaining.

Cocktail Creamery, 205 E. Virginia St., McKinney. Monday – Thursday, noon – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, noon – 11 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 8 p.m.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
