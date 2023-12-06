Cocktail Creamery Serves Boozy Ice Cream in McKinney

At Cocktail Creamery, indulge in a delightful fusion of two of the Dallas area's favorite things: booze and ice cream. The family-owned creamery in McKinney boasts over 120 rotating flavors of homemade ice cream, and a staggering 109 of them are crafted with libations. Innovative options like the Pistachio Bourbon stand out alongside timeless classics like the Cookies n’ Cream — all made with booze. With an ever-changing menu, it’s possible to come in every weekend and still discover something new each time.
Dangerous, if you ask us.
Owners Ted and Sharyn Lindblad began their journey into the world of ice cream spontaneously four years ago.
“For years, I had been bugging my wife," Ted says, "asking her what her dream business would be. One day, she said 'Ice cream.' And the rest took off from there.”
But the couple wanted to stray far from the norm. Determined to bring something unique to North Texas, they attended a five-day Scoop School where they learned to churn their favorite ice cream flavors spiked with liquor. The concept sounds good in theory but tastes even better. The ice cream is ultrasmooth, crystal-free and almost buttery due to the use of premium liquors and a laborious churning process. The ice creams weigh in at 4 to 4.5% ABV.
A fair warning: indulgence doesn’t come cheap. A small cup is $6.25, and a four-scoop flight of boozy flavors will set you back $13. But for the perfect equilibrium of alcoholic potency and milky creaminess, it’s not a bad bargain.
The White Chocolate Macamania starts with a white chocolate ice cream infused with macadamia nut liqueur along with crushed and roasted nuts and white chocolate bits.
If you're in the mood for something seasonal, go for the Frosted Peppermint with 100-proof Rumple Minze Peppermint Schnapps and Andes mints.
Despite bright neon signs and a majestic spinning wheel at the front of the store, Cocktail Creamery is undoubtedly an adult-centric parlor. You must be 21 or older for the boozy ice creams, although eight non-alcoholic flavors do cater to younger patrons.
We're not complaining.
Cocktail Creamery, 205 E. Virginia St., McKinney. Monday – Thursday, noon – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, noon – 11 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 8 p.m.