 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Stonedeck Pizza Pub in Deep Ellum is another restaurant in Dallas closing its doors.
Stonedeck Pizza Pub in Deep Ellum is another restaurant in Dallas closing its doors.
Kathy Tran

Bolsa, Common Table and Stonedeck Are Closing

Taylor Adams | January 22, 2020 | 10:41am
AA

UPDATE: Bolsa, in North Oak Cliff, has also reportedly closed.

It’s a blunt headline, but it’s what the news is: Both Common Table in Uptown and Stonedeck Pizza Pub in Deep Ellum are shuttering, and there’s time to get your last tastes and say your goodbyes.

Common Table, which we’ve had for 10 years, posted on Facebook yesterday that they’re not renewing their lease.

Related Stories

“Unfortunately we’ve reached the end of our life in Uptown Dallas. Our lease renewal is coming up and the building is in need of significant repairs and we’ve been unable to reach an agreement with our landlord.”

Not an unfamiliar story in the industry, as we all know.

Ordinary Dallasites enjoying the patio at Common Table.EXPAND
Ordinary Dallasites enjoying the patio at Common Table.
Taylor Adams

Sunday, Jan. 26, is the last day for the Common Table in Uptown. They’re open the rest of the week as usual.

But apparently you won’t really be saying a final “goodbye” to them: There will be a party Friday night, which they’re calling a “See ya later party,” as they are looking for another location.

Cathy Jacobus, co-owner of Stonedeck in Deep Ellum, also took to Facebook last night.

“My customer stories are officially over. Stonedeck is closing. We’ll be open nights only this week. Come by if you can!”

It is true she’d post many customer stories, and I personally am a fan of that chicken tikka masala pizza, while others went straight for the selection of moonshine options.

The news of Bolsa closing may not be shocking, but to think what it stood for when it opened, it still feels like the end of an era.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >