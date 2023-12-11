 Cowboy's Cornerback Jourdan Lewis Gives Back with Appearance at Cane's in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Dallas Cowboys' Cornerback Jourdan Lewis To Team Up With Raising Cane's on Dec. 12

Now you've got a great excuse to get Cane's tomorrow.
December 11, 2023
Drive through the 32-foot blue star for lunch or dinner Tuesday — for a good cause.
Some say it was just too easy, bruh, but after the big win against the Eagles Sunday evening, Jourdan Lewis, a Cowboys' veteran cornerback and locker-room leader, is giving back this week.

Lewis will appear at the Raising Cane's X Post Malone X Dallas Cowboys location at 2255 W. Northwest Highway at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 12, to raise funds for his charity, The Jourdan Lewis Foundation, which supports and empowers at-risk youth in Dallas and Detroit, Lewis' hometown.

The fundraiser will run all day at Raising Cane's restaurants across North Texas. The goal is to donate $25,000 of the net proceeds from sales on Dec. 12 to the Jourdan Lewis Foundation.

The foundation supports at-risk youth through educational workshops, free youth football camps, holiday giving, food insecurity relief, financial literacy and grassroots sports programs.

"I hope Cowboys fans will come out and enjoy a Chicken Finger meal with us tomorrow, and help us help kids in need this holiday season," Lewis said in a media statement.

This new Raising Cane's location in the center of Dallas is the Woodstock of chicken fingers; a giant love fest between Grand Prairie native Post Malone, the Cowboys and Cane's owner, Todd Graves. It's a giant blue tribute to how much they all love each other, three-inch chicken strips and Cane's sauce. We expect to see a lot of Cowboys' collaborations here, where the entrance to the drive-thru is a giant blue star and inside are displays of both Post Malone and Cowboys memorabilia. And — we just can't stress this enough — chicken fingers.

Tomorrow you can help the Jourdan Lewis Foundation by feasting at any Raising Cane's in DFW. But if you want to see Lewis, head to the new store on Northwest Highway at noon.
