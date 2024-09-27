Today's State Fair of Texas Highlights: Top Food, Music and Deals

The State Fair of Texas, at Fair Park (1300 Robert B. Cullum Blvd.) in South Dallas, runs Sept. 27 – Oct. 20. Check out our budget guide, which includes ticket deals.
Sept. 27 — Opening Day
The Weather Outlook
Friday's forecast is sunny with a high of 86 degrees. Nearly perfect.
The Deal of the Day
For the first day of the fair, bring two jars of peanut butter for the North Texas Food Bank and get in for $10. This ticket can be bought only at the front gate.
Bite of the Day
Start the fair with the most quintessential sweet: a funnel cake from Fernie's. Wanda "Fernie" Winter brought funnel cakes to the fair in 1969 and her family continues the tradition. Find their sit-down restaurant in the Embarcardo Building if you need to rest your dogs for a bit.
Concert of the Day
The fair has live music every day on multiple stages. On Friday night check out local singer-songwriter Matt Hillyer, formerly of 1100 Springs, on the Bud Light Stage at 7:30 p.m. Hillyer just took home our Best Country Song award for "Moving Away." Jo Dee Messina is on the Chevrolet Main stage at 8:30 p.m.
Show of the Day
The All-Star Stunt Dog Show is the best thing since Letterman's Stupid Pet Tricks bit (except this isn't stupid). Catch shows at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Find the dog park near the main entrance near the DART station; it's between the large esplanade and the ticket booths.