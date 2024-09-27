 Daily State Fair of Texas Guide: Concerts, Forecast, Food, Deals, Etc. | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Today's State Fair of Texas Highlights: Top Food, Music and Deals

Which fried food to get, concerts to see and deals to cash in on: Here are our top picks for the State Fair of Texas today.
September 27, 2024
Y'all ready?
Y'all ready? Kathy Tran
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Do you prefer your gluttony dusted in powdered sugar and deep fried? Or are you more of a whirly twirl and car show fairgoer? Each day we're looking at the best things the State Fair of Texas has to offer and highlighting them here.

The State Fair of Texas, at Fair Park (1300 Robert B. Cullum Blvd.) in South Dallas, runs Sept. 27 – Oct. 20. Check out our budget guide, which includes ticket deals.

Sept. 27 — Opening Day

The Weather Outlook
 Friday's forecast is sunny with a high of 86 degrees. Nearly perfect.

The Deal of the Day
For the first day of the fair, bring two jars of peanut butter for the North Texas Food Bank and get in for $10. This ticket can be bought only at the front gate.

Bite of the Day
Start the fair with the most quintessential sweet: a funnel cake from Fernie's. Wanda "Fernie" Winter brought funnel cakes to the fair in 1969 and her family continues the tradition. Find their sit-down restaurant in the Embarcardo Building if you need to rest your dogs for a bit.
click to enlarge
A funnel cake from Fernie's is essential.
State Fair of Texas

Concert of the Day
The fair has live music every day on multiple stages. On Friday night check out local singer-songwriter Matt Hillyer, formerly of 1100 Springs, on the Bud Light Stage at 7:30 p.m. Hillyer just took home our Best Country Song award for "Moving Away." Jo Dee Messina is on the Chevrolet Main stage at 8:30 p.m.

Show of the Day
The All-Star Stunt Dog Show is the best thing since Letterman's Stupid Pet Tricks bit (except this isn't stupid). Catch shows at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Find the dog park near the main entrance near the DART station; it's between the large esplanade and the ticket booths.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley
Swanky New Italian Steakhouse, Speakeasy and Market To Open in Lakewood

Openings & Closings

Swanky New Italian Steakhouse, Speakeasy and Market To Open in Lakewood

By Aaren Prody
Famed New York Restaurant San Marzano Opens in West Village

Openings & Closings

Famed New York Restaurant San Marzano Opens in West Village

By Aaren Prody
How To Do the State Fair on a Budget

State Fair of Texas

How To Do the State Fair on a Budget

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
First Look: Everything Madeleine in Historic Downtown Carrollton

First Look

First Look: Everything Madeleine in Historic Downtown Carrollton

By Hank Vaughn
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation