Dak Prescott Invests in Walk-On's Cajun Restaurant

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott used part of his freshly minted $160 million contract to invest in the Cajun bistro Walk-On's. The 27-year-old Louisiana native now owns 20% of the restaurants located in Arlington, Las Colinas, The Colony and Waco. He kicked off this venture by handing out 1,000 meals to the Dallas County homeless community this past Tuesday.
Walk-On's was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry (no relation to to the real Landry), who was once a walk-on basketball player at Louisiana State University. He opened his first restaurant in Baton Rouge and there are now more than 50 locations across the country.
Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is co-owner of Walk-On's Enterprises, the brand's parent company, along with Landry. (Not that we're trying to say who should be who's boss here, but Prescott has a .609% winning percentage compared to Breeze's .601%.)
To kick off this new venture, Prescott teamed up with nonprofit group OurCalling on Tuesday to pass out 1,000 meals to the unsheltered homeless community in Dallas County.
“Knowing that the core of this brand includes caring about people and encouraging a team-before-self mentality makes this commitment and partnership an easy decision,” Prescott said in a statement.
Digging into the Walk-On's menu, they have more than 40 beers on tap and tantalizing Cajun-fusion dishes that reads like a Louisiana swamp thriller; it quickly sucks you in and it's hard to find your way out. Like the Cajundillas ($15) made with andouille sausage, boudin, caramelized onions, Monterrey jack cheese, and red beans and rice.
The Cajun Queseaux® is so good they slapped a registered trademark on the name. There's a duck and andouille gumbo, VooDoo Shrimp and Grits, Catfish Atchafalaya and Mardi Gras Mahi, to name just a few things for the highlight reel. And like any proper Cajun restaurant, they have a slew of po-boys.
Walk-On's, 3165 Regent Blvd. (Irving), 401 E.Interstate 20 (Arlington), 5774 Grandscape Blvd. (The Colony). Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday.
