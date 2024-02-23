Dallas Arboretum Food & Wine Festival is Back with Some of Dallas' Best Chefs

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., guests will get to enjoy samples and small plates from 50 of Dallas’ most talented chefs — including three James Beard semifinalists — alongside tastings from two dozen wineries with over 125 varieties of wine, as well as from local breweries Texas Ale Project, Oak Highlands Brewery and White Rock Alehouse & Brewery.
VIP tickets have sold out but guests can still pick up general admission tickets for $149 on their website. Ticket price includes garden entry, an event wine glass and access to dozens of food and wine samples.
Among the lineup are three James Beard semifinalists including chef Misti Norris of Petra and the Beast, which focuses on increasing sustainability through foraged, seasonal, farm-to-table dishes that aim to utilize whole food and whole animals to reduce food waste. Norris is also known for charcuterie boards with house-cured meats, dumplings, pasta and fermentation techniques.
Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, another James Beard semifinalist, serves creative, regionally inspired and modern Mexican dishes at her restaurant, Jose, including Lion’s Mane mushroom tacos with goat cheese and guajillo salsa, crab sopesitos and short rib enchiladas. We’ve been smitten with both José and Quiñones-Pittman for years.
Other beloved spots that’ll be serving samples at the festival include Café Momentum (we just wrote about its mission and its trip to the Super Bowl), La Duni Baking Studio, Dea, Fond and Sugar & Sage Bakery (which has an apricot and lemon verbena danish, for crying out loud).
Here's the full lineup:
- Amor y Queso
- Asian Mint
- Bbbop Seoul Kitchen
- Bisous Bisous
- Café Momentum
- Cane Rosso/Zolis/Thunderbird Pies
- Chef Mollie G: Custom Catering
- CocoaVina
- Curio Kitchen + Market
- Dallas Culinary Company
- Dea
- Dive Coastal Cuisine
- Eataly
- Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge
- Encina
- Fearing’s Restaurant
- Fond
- Garden Café Gaylord Texan
- Goodwins
- Harvest
- Humble: Simply Good Pies
- Jelly Queens
- Kessaku
- La Duni Baking Studio
- Low Country Quisine
- Malai Kitchen
- Molino Oloyo
- Mozzarella Co/Empire Baking Co
- Nena Posteria
- Parigi
- Petra & The Beast
- Profound Farms
- Purepecha
- Quarter Acre
- Restaurant DeGolyer
- Saint Rocco’s New York Italian
- Slow Bone
- Snap Kitchen
- Sugar & Sage Bakery
- Taco y Vino
- The Saint
- The Sandy Pickle at the Village
- Vestals Catering
- Wolfgang Puck Catering
