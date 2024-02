Dallas Arboretum Food & Wine Festival is Back with Some of Dallas' Best Chefs

Amor y Queso

Asian Mint

Bbbop Seoul Kitchen

Bisous Bisous

Café Momentum

Cane Rosso/Zolis/Thunderbird Pies

Chef Mollie G: Custom Catering

CocoaVina

Curio Kitchen + Market

Dallas Culinary Company

Dea

Dive Coastal Cuisine

Eataly

Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge

Encina

Fearing’s Restaurant

Fond

Garden Café Gaylord Texan

Goodwins

Harvest

Humble: Simply Good Pies

Jelly Queens

Kessaku

La Duni Baking Studio

Low Country Quisine

Malai Kitchen

Molino Oloyo

Mozzarella Co/Empire Baking Co

Nena Posteria

Parigi

Petra & The Beast

Profound Farms

Purepecha

Quarter Acre

Restaurant DeGolyer

Saint Rocco’s New York Italian

Slow Bone

Snap Kitchen

Sugar & Sage Bakery

Taco y Vino

The Saint

The Sandy Pickle at the Village

Vestals Catering

Wolfgang Puck Catering

Fearing’s Restaurant

Against the backdrop of half a million flowers during its annual spring flower festival, Dallas Blooms, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens will host its Seventh Annual Food and Wine Festival on March 21.From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., guests will get to enjoy samples and small plates from 50 of Dallas’ most talented chefs — including three James Beard semifinalists — alongside tastings from two dozen wineries with over 125 varieties of wine, as well as from local breweries Texas Ale Project, Oak Highlands Brewery and White Rock Alehouse & Brewery.VIP tickets have sold out but guests can still pick up general admission tickets for $149 on their website . Ticket price includes garden entry, an event wine glass and access to dozens of food and wine samples.Among the lineup are three James Beard semifinalists including chef Misti Norris of Petra and the Beast, which focuses on increasing sustainability through foraged, seasonal, farm-to-table dishes that aim to utilize whole food and whole animals to reduce food waste. Norris is also known for charcuterie boards with house-cured meats, dumplings, pasta and fermentation techniques.Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, another James Beard semifinalist, serves creative, regionally inspired and modern Mexican dishes at her restaurant, Jose, including Lion’s Mane mushroom tacos with goat cheese and guajillo salsa, crab sopesitos and short rib enchiladas. We’ve been smitten with both José and Quiñones-Pittman for years.Other beloved spots that’ll be serving samples at the festival include Café Momentum ( we just wrote about its mission and its trip to the Super Bowl ), La Duni Baking Studio, Dea, Fond and Sugar & Sage Bakery (which has an apricot and lemon verbena danish, for crying out loud).Here's the full lineup: