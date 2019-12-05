Take Part as Dallas Bartenders Mix It Up for a Cause

We'll see what these experts come up with Monday.

Dallas bartenders are getting together next Monday, and not to share a toast with each other. But guests can do that as they try whatever the professionals create for a cause.

This event, called Spirits to Lift Spirits, is bringing together eight bartenders in Dallas to compete in a “winner-give-all” contest. That means whoever has the best drink gets to take money raised from the event and give it to a charity of their choice.

The whole thing goes down Monday night at the Chef’s Palette, which is on the bottom floor of the Canvas Hotel in the Cedars. Tickets are $10.

“It’s the season for giving, and I think as we’re going out in the world and spending a bunch of money, we owe it to society and our consciousness to do something good for someone else, and this is an easy way to check that box,” says chef Jeana Johnson, food and beverage manager for the Canvas Hotel.

Bartenders, mixologists and whatever each might prefer to be called will make beverages to be voted on by the audience in a three-round, challenge-style contest. They’ll go from the eight bartenders to just two in the final round.

“I’m really excited about the bartender lineup; we have some really heavy hitters in the industry, and I think that alone is going to be really exciting to watch,” Johnson says. “Each of the competitors is making their career-in-a-glass cocktail, something that would be very indicative of who they are as a bartender and professional. I asked them to make something that if someone knew your style, they could markedly say this is yours.”

Here’s the lineup for the competing professionals: Alex Fletcher – Hospitality Alliance

Chris Gill – Beverley’s Bistro and Bar

Jason Hanshew – High and Tight Barbershop

Kelsey Hanshew – Armoury D.E.

Megan McClinton – The Usual

Mandy Meggs – Beverley’s Bistro and Bar

Ravi Singh – Sloane’s Corner

Ian Smith – Behind the Bar Cart



They’ll make batches to be sold at the cash bar for guests, and they should be pretty decent. The event’s sponsored by plenty of reputable brands, including Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Casamigos, Maker’s Mark and Knob Creek.

The Spirits to Lift Spirits event will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Chef’s Palette in the Canvas Hotel, 1325 S. Lamar St. (The Cedars). Tickets are $10.