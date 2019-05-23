Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo and Pickle Cocktails? Try All Four on National Burger Day.

Move over, fatty patties and carb-heavy buns, National Burger Day is getting a makeover drinkover. Betty Cocktail, Dallas' own cocktail caterer, is making National Burger Day a little boozier, because on Tuesday, May 28, you'll have the chance to drink your burger.

Plagued by health issues that limited her diet, the face behind Betty Cocktail, Chris Henley, was fed up with missing out on great food holidays. With National Burger Day coming up, enough was enough. She decided to go beyond the bun by making something she actually can consume: cocktails. But these cocktails aren't just any cocktails. She created them to mimic everyone's favorite hamburger condiments: think ketchup, pickles, mustard and mayo.

Head to Ross & Hall Kitchen from 4 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday to sink your teeth into one (or all four) of Betty Cocktail's condiment creations.

Pickle Front ($8): Fistful of Bourbon, Pickletopia bread and butter pickle brine, lemon



Ross & Hall Kitchen & Beer Garten, 3300 Ross Ave. (East Dallas)