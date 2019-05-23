 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
4
Just like your patty, these burgers taste like they're 80/20.EXPAND
Just like your patty, these burgers taste like they're 80/20.
Christina Henley

Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo and Pickle Cocktails? Try All Four on National Burger Day.

Susie Oszustowicz | May 23, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Move over, fatty patties and carb-heavy buns, National Burger Day is getting a makeover drinkover. Betty Cocktail, Dallas' own cocktail caterer, is making National Burger Day a little boozier, because on Tuesday, May 28, you'll have the chance to drink your burger.

Plagued by health issues that limited her diet, the face behind Betty Cocktail, Chris Henley, was fed up with missing out on great food holidays. With National Burger Day coming up, enough was enough. She decided to go beyond the bun by making something she actually can consume: cocktails. But these cocktails aren't just any cocktails. She created them to mimic everyone's favorite hamburger condiments: think ketchup, pickles, mustard and mayo.

Head to Ross & Hall Kitchen from 4 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday to sink your teeth into one (or all four) of Betty Cocktail's condiment creations.

Related Stories

Pickle Front ($8): Fistful of Bourbon, Pickletopia bread and butter pickle brine, lemon


Ross & Hall Kitchen & Beer Garten, 3300 Ross Ave. (East Dallas)

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >