 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

^
Keep Dallas Observer Free
Support Us
4
| Festivals |

Dallas' Chefs for Farmers Events to Go Virtual

Alex Gonzalez | November 12, 2020 | 4:00am
Another event in 2020, another change of plans.EXPAND
Another event in 2020, another change of plans.
courtesy of Chefs for Farmers
AA

We may not be able to graze through Dallas Heritage Village this year to taste creations by Dallas-Fort Worth’s favorite chefs, but Chefs For Farmers is bringing the food and fun to socially distanced settings throughout the city.

Chefs For Farmers Reboot, an intimate, at-home reimagination of Chefs For Farmers, will offer virtual cocktail classes, socially distanced dinners and brunches, and live chef events to benefit farmers and restaurants.

As restaurant and bar closures have affected the hospitality industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic, food and wine patrons throughout the city will be able to engage with their favorite restaurants during a week of virtual and socially distanced, in-person events from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6. Each Chefs For Farmers Reboot participant will cook with ingredients from Texas farms.

Related Stories

“The pandemic has had a life-altering impact on our local farms and restaurant community that has served as the backbone of this festival over the last 10 years,” said Iris Midler, founder of Chefs For Farmers, in a news release. “In our efforts to give back and support our industry friends that need us now more than ever, we are leveraging our platform to drive business and revenue through our newest format.”

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.

Support Us
Previous Chefs for Farmers Events brought us plenty of excellent bites.
Previous Chefs for Farmers Events brought us plenty of excellent bites.
Melissa Hennings

The virtual mixology classes will consist of virtual FaceTime sessions with distillers, interactive online tours of distilleries and educational classes on the history of the spirits. Dallas-based bartender Gavin Nguyen (Lounge Here) has curated cocktail kits to be picked up by attendees before the event to make cocktails at home.

In-person events include an Italian feast prepared by chef Dino Santonicola (Partenope), a “Boujee Breakfast Dinner” with a DIY bloody mary bar by chef Jonathan Erdelijac (Jonathon’s Diner) and a steakhouse collaboration by chefs John Tesar (Knife), Alex Seidel (Fruition in Denver), Justin Brunson (formerly Old Major and Masterpiece in Denver) and Sam Talbot (formerly of The Surf Lodge in New York), which will take place at The Highland.

Tickets for mixology classes range from $30-$50, while in-person events range from $75-140. As of Wednesday afternoon, Midler was saying the Knife dinner was already nearly sold out.

Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.

 
Alex Gonzalez has been a contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2018. He is a Dallas native whose work has appeared in Local Profile, MTV News and the Austin American-Statesman. He has eclectic taste in music and enjoys writing about art, food and culture.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.