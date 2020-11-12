Dallas' Chefs for Farmers Events to Go Virtual

We may not be able to graze through Dallas Heritage Village this year to taste creations by Dallas-Fort Worth’s favorite chefs, but Chefs For Farmers is bringing the food and fun to socially distanced settings throughout the city.

Chefs For Farmers Reboot, an intimate, at-home reimagination of Chefs For Farmers, will offer virtual cocktail classes, socially distanced dinners and brunches, and live chef events to benefit farmers and restaurants.

As restaurant and bar closures have affected the hospitality industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic, food and wine patrons throughout the city will be able to engage with their favorite restaurants during a week of virtual and socially distanced, in-person events from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6. Each Chefs For Farmers Reboot participant will cook with ingredients from Texas farms.

“The pandemic has had a life-altering impact on our local farms and restaurant community that has served as the backbone of this festival over the last 10 years,” said Iris Midler, founder of Chefs For Farmers, in a news release. “In our efforts to give back and support our industry friends that need us now more than ever, we are leveraging our platform to drive business and revenue through our newest format.”

Previous Chefs for Farmers Events brought us plenty of excellent bites. Melissa Hennings

The virtual mixology classes will consist of virtual FaceTime sessions with distillers, interactive online tours of distilleries and educational classes on the history of the spirits. Dallas-based bartender Gavin Nguyen (Lounge Here) has curated cocktail kits to be picked up by attendees before the event to make cocktails at home.

In-person events include an Italian feast prepared by chef Dino Santonicola (Partenope), a “Boujee Breakfast Dinner” with a DIY bloody mary bar by chef Jonathan Erdelijac (Jonathon’s Diner) and a steakhouse collaboration by chefs John Tesar (Knife), Alex Seidel (Fruition in Denver), Justin Brunson (formerly Old Major and Masterpiece in Denver) and Sam Talbot (formerly of The Surf Lodge in New York), which will take place at The Highland.

Tickets for mixology classes range from $30-$50, while in-person events range from $75-140. As of Wednesday afternoon, Midler was saying the Knife dinner was already nearly sold out.