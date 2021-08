Dallas Chefs Pitch in for RMHD Cookbook, and It's a Gem

click to enlarge The cookbook celebrates 40 years of the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. Lauren Drewes Daniels

click to enlarge A recipe from La Tarte Tropézienne breaks down their Breton tart dough and pastry cream. Lauren Drewes Daniels

click to enlarge Ever dream of making duck fat fried rice using a recipe by Uno Immanivong at home? You should. Lauren Drewes Daniels







A gem of a cookbook was recently released brimming with beautiful photos and recipes from some of Dallas' most prized chefs. Best of all, it's for a good cause.Over the past 40 years, the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD) has welcomed 40,000 families seeking medical care locally. As a tribute to the importance of RMHD, 40 local chefs have contributed to, a cookbook that is a mix of recipes found in local restaurants and bakeries along with some classic family dishes from chefs.We were able to take a peek at a just-released copy, and it's lovely.is broken into three sections:andThe baking section includes 25 recipes from the likes of Paula Lambert, Valery Jean-Baret of Val's Cheesecake (Val's Oreo Cheesecake), a strata from Meaders Ozarow of Empire Baking Co. and a warm chocolate pudding cake from Kate Weisser of Kate Weisser Chocolate.There's also a tarte aux framboise from La Tarte Tropézienne, a Saint-Tropez bakery that opened its first-ever location outside of France in downtown Dallas last year and is known to be pretty mum about its recipes.The Family Classics section has a duck fat fried rice from Uno Immanivong of Red Stix Asian Street Food. Chef Chris Ward of The Mercury shares Grandma's Spaghetti Gravy and the award-winning chef Danny Grant from Monarch provided a recipe for dry-aged meatballs. There's also a Julian Barsotti recipe for spaghetti with sun gold tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, ricotta salata and basil.It's a beautiful book all the way around, even better that it's a highlight reel of some Dallas culinary gems; and it supports the RMHD. Get one here Soon there should be a schedule of book signings at various restaurants, for more information about that, visit RMH Dallas