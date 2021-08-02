Dallas Chefs Pitch in for RMHD Cookbook, and It's a Gem

click to enlarge
The cookbook celebrates 40 years of the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
A gem of a cookbook was recently released brimming with beautiful photos and recipes from some of Dallas' most prized chefs. Best of all, it's for a good cause.
Over the past 40 years, the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD) has welcomed 40,000 families seeking medical care locally. As a tribute to the importance of RMHD, 40 local chefs have contributed to Come to the Table
, a cookbook that is a mix of recipes found in local restaurants and bakeries along with some classic family dishes from chefs.
We were able to take a peek at a just-released copy, and it's lovely.
Come to the Table
is broken into three sections: Baking… and I Helped
, Family Classics
and Simply Standard Staples
.
click to enlarge
A recipe from La Tarte Tropézienne breaks down their Breton tart dough and pastry cream.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
The baking section includes 25 recipes from the likes of Paula Lambert, Valery Jean-Baret of Val's Cheesecake (Val's Oreo Cheesecake), a strata from Meaders Ozarow of Empire Baking Co. and a warm chocolate pudding cake from Kate Weisser of Kate Weisser Chocolate.
I support
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and
help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Keep Dallas Observer Free.
There's also a tarte aux framboise from La Tarte Tropézienne, a Saint-Tropez bakery that opened its first-ever location outside of France in downtown Dallas last year and is known to be pretty mum about its recipes.
click to enlarge
Ever dream of making duck fat fried rice using a recipe by Uno Immanivong at home? You should.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
The Family Classics section has a duck fat fried rice from Uno Immanivong of Red Stix Asian Street Food. Chef Chris Ward of The Mercury shares Grandma's Spaghetti Gravy and the award-winning chef Danny Grant from Monarch provided a recipe for dry-aged meatballs. There's also a Julian Barsotti recipe for spaghetti with sun gold tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, ricotta salata and basil.
It's a beautiful book all the way around, even better that it's a highlight reel of some Dallas culinary gems; and it supports the RMHD. Get one here
.
Soon there should be a schedule of book signings at various restaurants, for more information about that, visit RMH Dallas
.
If you're inclined to try some of these restaurants, like La Tarte Tropézienne, check out the full lineup for Dallas Observer's Morning After Brunch, which is Sept. 12 at Dallas Farmers Market.