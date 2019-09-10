A Weekend Full of Chocolate

This past weekend, the Dallas Chocolate Festival returned for its 10th year, giving attendees access to chocolatiers, workshops and this favorite sweet.

New to the festival this year was CBD in some chocolates, but this event mostly involved seeing and tasting a whole bunch of beautiful chocolate.

Expert chocolates came from Texas and beyond, giving people a chance to taste and take home the creations, all while having access to the actual people who created the sweets.

But if you really want to know what the 2019 Dallas Chocolate Festival was like, take a look photos from the sweet weekend.