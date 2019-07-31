This Weekend: Restaurant Week Preview, Specialty Dinners and a Chance to Do Good

This month’s come-as-you-are dinner at The Grape will feature wines selected from Burt Street Cellars. Chef Brian Luscher will have a three-course, paired dinner to complement, as special host winemaker Timothy Skok discusses the wines.

What: Winemaker’s Come-as-You-Are Dinner

When: 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1

Where: The Grape, 2808 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)

Reservations: $75 per person, 214-828-1981

***

Dallas Restaurant Week launches Aug. 5, with many restaurants on the list offering a preview weekend. As usual, Restaurant Week is raising money for the North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pop Home. Explore

online.

What: Restaurant Week Preview Weekend

When: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 2-4

Where: Participating restaurants

Cost: $25-49

***

Volunteers can do some good while brunching this weekend. Donate some items and help assemble “blessing bags” for people experiencing homelessness. Each bag will include non-perishable snacks, travel-size toiletries, socks and more. After assembly, enjoy music, food and cocktails.

What: Blessing Bags Brunch

When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

Where: 3Eleven Kitchen and Cocktails, 311 N. Market St., Suite 100 (West End)

Tickets: Free to attend

***

Dallas Bites Tours is taking people to North Oak Cliff on Sunday. This walking tour will go by a barbecue favorite, a Bonnie and Clyde shrine, some of the neighborhood’s boutiques and galleries, and Bishop Arts’ newest superhero mural.

What: Bishop Arts Taste Tour

When: 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4

Where: Starting at 408 W. Eighth St. (Bishop Arts)

Tickets: $45 (ticket does not include beverage purchases)

***

Eric Nadel hosts this supper concert series at Cafe Momentum, featuring the Amy LaVere Band as the headlining act and Frankie Leonie as the opener. Momentum’s chefs and interns will prepare a one-time only menu based on the artists’ food. Ticket price includes the three-course dinner, live musical performances, beer and wine.

What: Sunday Supper Concert

When: 6-9:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4

Where: Cafe Momentum, 1510 Pacific Ave. (downtown)

Tickets: $85