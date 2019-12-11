This Weekend: Beignets in Lake Highlands, a Tamale Class in Oak Cliff and a Noodle Party in East Dallas

That little noodle shop everyone (in Dallas and elsewhere) is going crazy about marks one year Sunday.

Dallas Vegan Drinks comes together for its last event of 2019. They’ll talk about vegan news this year as well as what they’re looking forward to in 2020. Eating-wise, expect some vegan cheese fries, nachos and Frito chile pie. You can also take nonperishable goods there, which will then go to the North Texas Vegan Food Bank.

What: Dallas Vegan Drinks

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12

Where: Anvil Pub, 2638 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)

***

The cooler weather is calling you to comfort your soul with good food, and beignets can hit that spot pretty well. Haute Sweets is putting on its monthly beignet pop-up, and this month is all about gingerbread beignets filled with a chocolate ganache — yes, really. They’ll have the expected (plain, raspberry) too. If you really want that special beignet, get there early and RSVP on Facebook so they know how much to make.

What: December Coffee & Beignets

When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 14

Where: Haute Sweets Patisserie, 10230 E. Northwest Highway (Lake Highlands)

***

Another Sammie Sunday is popping up from the folks at Bisous Bisous. Try fresh, hot croissant waffles with ice cream as a sandwich, and this time there are two festive options. The peppermint has croissant waffles tossed in peppermint sugar, sandwiched with peppermint ice cream and topped with a peppermint macaron and peppermint candy crunch. The gingerbread has the croissant waffles tossed in cinnamon sugar sandwiched around gingerbread ice cream and topped with a gingerbread macaron and brown sugar streusel crunch.

What: Sammie Sunday

When: noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

Where: Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie, 3700 McKinney Ave., Suite 150 (Uptown)

***

Learn how to make tamales with Alma Rangel, owner of Down to Earth Vegan Kitchen. Rangel will show attendees how to make tamales in a way that’s simple, efficient and fun in this BYOB event.

What: Making Tamales 101

When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

Where: Maroches Bakery Inc., 1227 W. Davis St. (North Oak Cliff)

Tickets: $35

***

It’s been a heck of a year for Khao Noodle Shop, and our No. 1 best new restaurant in Dallas is celebrating a year of business this weekend with some friends. There will be six stations serving food, as well as some booze — the latter being a new one as Khao is now serving wine and beer. Expect to see deliciousness from Four Sisters – A Taste of Vietnam, Niwa Japanese BBQ, Sandwich Hag, Trompo and Ulam Modern Filipino Kitchen.

What: Khao’s 1-Year Anniversary Noodle Party

When: 4-9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

Where: Khao Noodle Shop, 4812 Bryan St., Suite 101 (East Dallas)

***

Sunday suppers sometimes mean — and years ago more frequently meant — bringing multiple generations of friends together around the dinner table. Chefs Benny Ownby and Diana Zamora aim to bring that back this weekend with some dishes that shaped their childhood.

What: Sunday Supper

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

Where: Georgia’s Farmers Market, 916 E. 15th St., Plano

Tickets: $60