This Weekend: Good Deeds in West End, a Holiday Party in East Dallas and a Cocktail Crawl in Trinity Groves

Some of the best wings around are at this West End pizza spot.

Bubba T and Jeremy Scott, owner of Tutta’s Pizza, are hosting an event to raise resources for Genesis Women’s Shelter. They’ll have half-price drinks for women and live music, all with their usual pizzas, wings and sandwiches. So if you love those wings as much as we do, go get them on this night that helps benefit others.

What: West End Holiday Charity Night

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19

Where: Tutta’s Pizza, 1710 N. Record St., Suite 110

Tickets: Free to get a ticket, but entry requires an unwrapped item from Genesis’ wish list.

***

Any excuse to have a Mosaic is fine by us, and if the dogs can come along for the fun, even better. This Thursday, Community is partnering with Dallasites101 and Dallas Pets Alive for an event to support the pups and try some specialty beer tappings. Your ticket includes a $10 donation to Dallas Pets Alive plus two beers. Per usual, food trucks will be there and your dog’s welcome.

What: Holiday Pawty

When: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19

Where: Community Beer Company, 1530 Inspiration Drive, Suite 200 (Design District)

Tickets: $25

***

The second Barrio Brunch with a holiday market. We heard good things about the first one and wanted to make sure you got word about this one. They already took pre-orders (their deadline is before mine for this story) but they’ll still have goods available on a first-come, first-served basis. The vendor lineup includes Cel Sal, Flores Bakehaus, Que R!co T-Shirt Co., You and Mille, Terra Gal, Chicle, Dulce Dream Co., MediKate, Local Menace and TX. Chula.

What: Barrio Brunch and Holiday Market

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

Where: Stack’s Sandwich Co., 150 Turtle Creek Blvd. (Design District)

***

EXPAND Some will go to Truck Yard for the snowball fight. Some of us will go for this cheesesteak. Taylor Adams

This spot to get a pretty excellent cheesesteak is hosting a holiday party with all-day holiday drink specials, free hot cocoa for kids (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), a kids-only snowball fight (8 and older, 1:30 p.m.), an adults-only snowball fight (2 p.m.), an eggnog chugging contest (5 p.m.) and raffle drawings every 20 minutes between 6 and 10 p.m. Guests are recommended to wear onesies (we assume holiday-themed).

What: Party at Truck Yard

When: All day Saturday, Dec. 21

Where: Truck Yard, 5624 Sears St. (Lower Greenville) and 5959 Grove Lane, The Colony

***

Peticolas graciously hosts some great pop-ups on weekends, and this week they’ll have in Nomad Tacos by Kitchen Zus.

What: Nomad Tacos x Peticolas Brewing Co.

When: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

Where: Peticolas Brewing Company, 1301 Pace St. (Design District)

***

Make your way through Trinity Groves at this cocktail crawl Saturday. You’ll get to visit 10 participating restaurants, each of which will have a special holiday cocktail. Ugly holiday sweaters are encouraged, of course. Your ticket gets you a wristband for access to the event-only cocktails, a sitemap to guide you through the restaurants and a menu card with the specials and prices.

What: Holiday Cocktail Crawl at Trinity Groves

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

Where: Trinity Groves, 3011 Gulden Lane (West Dallas)

Tickets: $5