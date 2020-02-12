This Weekend: Chocolate Downtown, Macarons in Lake Highlands and Ramen in Deep Ellum

When Katherine Clapner expanded Dude, Sweet Chocolate to downtown, she inherited two small rooms in the space, and now she’s making the most out of them. Thursday through Saturday, there are seatings to have bubbles and chocolate with your certain someone (or your best friend, who cares?).
What: Dude, Sweet Does Valentines
When: 7 or 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13; 7, 8:30 or 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15
Tickets: Email Dude, Sweet Chocolate or call 214-879-1991
If you’ve ever thought about making macarons and been daunted by it, that’s fair. That’s why there are classes for such things, and there’s one in Lake Highlands this Saturday. Everyone is paired up, when you’ll learn how to make these French delicacies. You’ll also take home the macarons you make — that’s two to three dozen — and you’re welcome to bring your own beer or wine.
What: French Macaron Cooking Class
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
Where: Haute Sweets Patisserie, 10230 E. Northwest Highway (Lake Highlands)
Tickets: $80 per person/$150 per couple. Reserve by emailing the shop or calling 214-856-0166.
Ichigoh is welcoming Fukutei Ramen from Hokkaido, Japan, for a few days to offer shrimp miso and spicy shrimp miso ramen. There are limited quantities per day.
What: Fukutei Hokkaido Ramen Visits Ichigoh Deep Ellum
When: Feb. 16-18
Where: Ichigoh Ramen Lounge, 2724 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)
You have an excellent reason to go to Peticolas this weekend, besides getting the wonderful Sit Down, Or I’ll Sit You Down IPA. Noodboyz and Thicc Sticcz is popping up, offering some of their excellent food items. We can’t get enough of the chicken wings — find out what you like of theirs.
What: Noodboyz and Thicc Sticcz Pop-Up
When: Noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16
Where: Peticolas Brewing Company, 1301 Pace St. (Design District)
