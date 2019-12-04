This Weekend: Wine in West Dallas, Coffee in South Dallas and a Market in East Dallas

Guests can have a casual wine class and tasting paired with food at this event all about Umani Ronchi. This estate spreads between the hills and sea along the Adriatic coast, where the winery organically grows its grapes. Tasting includes five wines. Seating is limited; advanced purchase required.

What: Italian Wine Class and Tasting with Umani Ronchi

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5

Where: CiboDivino Marketplace, 1868 Sylvan Ave., Suite D100 (West Dallas)

Tickets: $35

***

This is the last weekend to get goods at the White Rock market until March. Good Local Markets

We don’t usually put farmers markets in the list of weekend food events, but since it’s the last time we’ll see the White Rock market happen this year, we wanted to let you know about it. Good Local Markets does a good job selecting vendors, and they’ll have more than 70 of them at this one for you to grab some produce, eggs and more this weekend. Good Local brings back the White Rock market in March.

What: Final White Rock Market of the Year

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Where: Good Local Markets, 9150 Garland Road (White Rock)

***

Learn all about Noble Coyote's coffee this weekend. Mark Graham

This is a chance to try a few of Noble Coyote’s coffees (this food editor’s favorite local beans, btw), learn about their origins and experience how professionals create flavor profiles. Ticket holders also get 15% off on drinks, whole bean coffee and merchandise that day.

What: Noble Coyote Coffee Cupping

When: 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 7

Where: Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters, 819 Exposition Ave. (South Dallas)

Tickets: $10

***

If you feel like getting some Texas pecans while supporting one of our North Texas farms, you can make a little road trip to Princeton this Saturday. The Reeves Family Farm has a lovely market that’s open during warmer months, but they’re opening it this weekend to offer some items for the holiday season. Expect fresh and candied pecans, canned and pickled items, jams, jellies, fresh baked goods, local cheese, local grass-fed beef and chicken, local honey and more.

What: Reeves Family Farm Christmas Market

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Where: Reeves Family Farm, 3597 FM 1377, Princeton

***

The Latino Cultural Center is hosting a tamal festival to highlight the history and cultural importance of tamales in Latino culture. This free event will start with a lecture and discussion on the history of tamales from noon to 1 p.m. followed by “El Puelbo de Maiz” performed by storyteller Blanca Reyna and an interactive dance lesson from 1 to 3 p.m. The duration of the event will have a number of local tamaleros offering this delicious tradition.

What: Tamal Festival

When: noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

Where: Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak St. (Bryan Place)

***

Not Your Lola’s is popping up for the last time this year Sunday at the Belmont. For this one they're focusing on arroz caldo, the Filipino version of rice porridge that can be found throughout Asia. Guests will have a choice of different toppings to go along with the dish.

What: Not Your Lola’s Arroz Caldo Pop-Up

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

Where: Belmont Hotel Dallas, 901 Fort Worth Ave. (West Dallas)

***

This hands-on class teaches how to bake macarons, and since it’s the holidays, this one features a Champagne-infused ganache version. Each person goes home with a gift box of macarons and a recipe booklet.

What: Champagne-Infused Macarons

When: 3-5 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8

Where: Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road (White Rock)

Tickets: $80 for non-Arboretum members, $70 for members