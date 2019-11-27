This Weekend: Post-Thanksgiving Party in North Oak Cliff, Chocolate Downtown and Barbecue in Las Colinas

Try some Bourbon County beers with pastries this Friday. Apparently there’s frequently a wait for these bottles and pours, and this ticketed event avoids that. Each ticket (each person must purchase separately) gets you one 2019 flight of stout, Cafe de Olla, Mon Cheri and Weatwine, two to three bottles (as listed on your ticket package) and four mini pastries for your beer flight.
What: Bourbon County Bottles, Flight and Pastry Pairing
When: 7-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29
Where: Civil Pour, 8061 Walnut Hill Lane (Northeast Dallas)
Tickets: $66-$104
We had to include this event because of the name, but also, the Local Oak is just a cool place to hang out. Whether you’re running from family or you take them along with you, you can head there to help them celebrate six years of business.
What: After Thanksgiving Relative Relief Party
When: 4-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29
Where: The Local Oak, 409 N. Zang Blvd. (Bishop Arts)
Katherine Clapner has her downtown chocolate location ready as of this Black Friday, so go local that evening. If you’re like us, you’ve been craving Dude, Sweet’s chocolate since that news broke, so we’re happy to see what the new space has become.
What: Dude, Sweet Grand Opening Downtown
When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29
Where: Dude, Sweet Chocolate, 1604 Main St., Suite 100 (downtown)
Perfect your home coffee brews with a class by White Rock Coffee this Saturday. They’ll go through five elements of coffee brewing and demonstrate proper brewing techniques of five different methods while tasting five different coffees. This event is for coffee lovers older than 18.
What: Coffee Brewing Class
When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 30
Where: White Rock Coffee Brew Lab, 10109 E. Northwest Highway (Lake Highlands)
Tickets: $30
Go through California artisanal cheeses paired with AleSmith Brewing Company beers. Sounds like just the respite we might need after Thanksgiving and shopping hoopla.
What: Beer and Cheese Pairing
When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30
Where: Lakewood Growler, 6448 E. Mockingbird Lane (Lakewood)
The Four Seasons is welcoming pitmaster and guest chef Jack Arnold from Snake River Farms and Big Green Egg to showcase a grilling experience. Arnold will collaborate with the resort’s executive chef, Christof Syré, for the menu.
What: Guest Chef Tailgate BBQ
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30
Where: Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas, 4150 N. MacArthur Blvd. (Las Colinas)
Tickets: $65, 972-717-2420
