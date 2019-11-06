This Weekend’s Food Events: Dinner Through Bishop Arts, Beignets in Lake Highlands and Peanuts with Beer Downtown

Southern Fried Vegan comes to Dallas from California to bring their brand of soul food for the first time. They’ll come with a menu of Southern staples and sandwich specials. Expect items such as fried “chickun,” barbecue, jambalaya, Cajun corn, beer “cheeze”-battered Beyond burgers and more.

What: Vegan Brews and BBQ

When: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7

Where: Pegasus City Brewery, 2222 Vantage St. (Design District)

Boulevardier is one of the stops on the dinner tour through Bishop Arts. Lori Bandi

The Bishop Arts District Merchants Association has a cool event coming up with its first neighborhood tasting tour. You’ll check in at House of Dirt, then have five courses, one each at Boulevardier, Lockhart Smokehouse, Paradiso, Stock & Barrel and Zen Sushi, all paired with Jim Beam bourbon-whiskeys. You’ll wrap the night with a dessert mixer back at House of Dirt: Expect Azucar Ice Cream, Dude Sweet Chocolate and Emporium Pies.

What: Bourbon and Restaurant Tasting Tour

When: 6:15-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7

Where: House of Dirt, 408 W. 7th St. (Bishop Arts)

Tickets: $100. 21 and older.

Thanksgiving is starting at Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie. This weekend through Nov. 28, pies are taking the spotlight at this Uptown bakery with added spiced pumpkin and apple streusel pies and a bourbon-pecan tart. By the way: If you’re wanting any of these for Thanksgiving (Nov. 28), they recommend ordering by Nov. 24.

What: Thanksgiving Treats at Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie

When: Nov. 8-28

Where: Bisou Bisous Pâtisserie, 3700 McKinney Ave., Suite 150 (West Village)

Learn how to design a game day-themed grazing board in a class taught by Fount Board and Table’s Olivia Genthe. Friday’s the day before SMU’s homecoming, and there’s plenty of other football going on if you don’t want to pony up but see a good game. Genthe will show you how to make an impressive board, one you’ll make and take with you for the weekend. The boards will have some expected game day eats, such as corn chips, Buffalo dip, vegetables and blue cheese.

What: Game Day Grazing Board Class

When: 5-6:30 p.m. or 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8

Where: Flea Style, 3009 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)

Tickets: $65

EXPAND Give us all the beignets, please (and coffee, all the coffee). Taylor Adams

Haute Sweets has its monthly beignet event this weekend, right when the weather is making us feel like a hot, fresh one sounds just about right. This time they’ll have pumpkin beignets filled with coffee ganache along with their traditional beignets. There’s a limited number of these pumpkin ones, so get there early. (Really: We arrived near the end of last month’s event, and they were out of the bacon ones, which was a bummer.) They also always have Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters brewing, so that’s an added bonus.

What: November Coffee and Beignets

When: 9 a.m.-noon (or until sold out) Saturday, Nov. 9

Where: Haute Sweets Patisserie, 10230 E. Northwest Highway (Lake Highlands)

There’s apparently a first-time event in the Design District that’s all about tacos this weekend. Purchasing a ticket gets you sampling and drink tickets (number of sampling tickets depends on the level of the event ticket). You’ll get access to the festival grounds with multiple bars, live music and vendors.

What: Dallas Taco and Margarita Festival

When: noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9

Where: Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ, 1950 Market Center Blvd. (Design District)

Tickets: $20-30

This weekend at the Dallas Farmers Market, you can get a flight of local beers paired with buckets of roasted, hard-shelled Texas peanuts. For the drinking side, you’ll try brews from Peticolas Brewing, Lakewood Brewing, Community Beer and Manhattan Project Beer companies, as well as Trinity Cider.

What: Texas Beer and Peanuts Tasting

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9

Where: Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St. (downtown)

Tickets: $20. Must be 21 or older.