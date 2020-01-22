This Weekend: Pie Everywhere, Cheese in Oak Lawn and Beignets in Lake Highlands

Give us all the cheese, please.

Norma’s Cafe is celebrating National Pie Day with free slices of their mile-high pies. No purchase is necessary for each person to get their choice of flavor, including coconut, chocolate, lemon, chocolate-peanut butter and Oreo.

What: National Pie Day

When: Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23

Where: Norma’s Cafe locations

***

This class takes attendees through different cheese types with comparative tastings and out-of-the-ordinary items that help you focus on distinct flavors of each cheese type. It will also cover the basics on how cheese is made while offering soothing libations — because what’s cheese without that?

What: Cheese 101

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23

Where: Scardello Artisan Cheese, 3511 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

Tickets: $40

***

Get your fill of Lakewood Brewing beers while having lobster rolls at the brewery in Garland.

What: Cousins Maine Lobster Pop-up

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24

Where: Lakewood Brewing Company, 2302 Executive Drive, Garland

***

Get to the first beignet pop-up of the year at Haute Sweets. They’re good, you won’t be disappointed — and they serve Noble Coyote Coffee. It doesn’t get much better.

What: Coffee and Beignets

When: 9 a.m. to noon (or until sold out) Saturday, Jan. 25

Where: Haute Sweets Patisserie, 10230 E. Northwest Highway (Lake Highlands)

***

ULAM Modern Filipino Kitchen is headed to the Philippines in February, so they’re popping up for brunch before they leave.

What: Filipino Kitchen Pop-up

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26

Where: Trinity Cider, 2656 Main St. (Deep Ellum)