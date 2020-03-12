 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Try the work of Deep Ellum Brewing Company at Central Market this weekend.
Try the work of Deep Ellum Brewing Company at Central Market this weekend.
Kelly Dearmore

This Weekend: A Market Return in East Dallas, Barbecue in the Design District and Pastries in West Dallas

Taylor Adams | March 12, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Sample some of the great brews by Deep Ellum Brewing Company this Friday evening to get the weekend started.

What: Beer Sampling with Deep Ellum Brewing

When: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 13

Where: Central Market, 5750 E. Lovers Lane (Upper Greenville)

***

Is spring really back? It feels that way since the pop-up farmers markets are returning. The White Rock one by Good Local Markets comes back for its 12th year. Expect locally grown produce, meats, eggs, cheese, honey, baked goods, handcrafted goods and more.

What: White Rock Farmers Market Opening Day

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14

Where: 9150 Garland Road (White Rock)

***

Peticolas hosts another pop-up this weekend, this time with burgers: Mayhem Texas BBQ and catering will be around to make bacon cheeseburgers as well as a Mayhem Texas twister brisket and jalapeño popper cheeseburger, the sound of which has us hungry already.

What: Mayhem at Peticolas

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 14

Where: Peticolas Brewing Company, 1301 Pace St. (Design District)

***

Get some Cuban treats this Sunday while hearing about a charity for missing and exploited children. Along with your cortado, have guava, dulce de leche, pork, ham and/or Swiss pastries while hearing Afro Cuban rhythms.

What: Cuban Pastries and Cortados

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15

Where: Manny’s Cortado, 1007 Fort Worth Ave. (West Dallas)

***

A special brand of soul food arrives in the Design District this weekend at Pegasus City. Southern Fried Vegan will have a loaded menu including fried Chickun, macaroni and Cheeze, jambalaya, Cajun corn, beer-Cheeze-batter Beyond burgers and Totchos — all vegan.

What: Brews and BBQ

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday, March 15

Where: Pegasus City Brewery, 2222 Vantage St. (Design District)

