This Weekend: Dinner in East Dallas, Lao Treats in Deep Ellum and Filipino Food in the Cedars

Sticky rice burritos will be in Deep Ellum this weekend.

There's a wine tasting this weekend that’s all about how each of the five senses affect how the drinker perceives wine. This tasting will be led by Campo Viego ambassador Lauren King, who will lead guests in relying on their senses of smell and taste to sample wines, learn their preferences and find ideal wines for themselves.

What: Sensory Wine Tasting

When: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5

Where: Jasper’s Uptown, 4511 McKinney Ave. (Knox-Henderson)

Tickets: $45

***

Butler's Cabinet is a sandwich shop in Fort Worth by Dallas chef Josh Harmon, one that dishes out some picnic baskets we can't get enough of. Soon, it will open in Dallas. Until then, though, the chef is doing pop-up events, and a few seats are left to his dinner this Friday. Expect a seven-course dinner including dry-aged duck tartare, whipped trout and yam dumplings among the goods.

What: Josh Harmon Pop-Up Dinner

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 6

Where: The Gaston Bed and Breakfast, 4802 Gaston Ave. (East Dallas)

Reservations: $100 per person

***

Hooray, the monthly weekend is back with NOLA-style beignets from Haute Sweets. Go for raspberry-filled, candied bacon or traditional. (And don’t skip some of the best coffee in town; they roast Noble Coyote at this lovely spot.)

What: March Coffee and Beignets

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7

Where: Haute Sweets Patisserie, 10230 E. Northwest Highway (Lake Highlands)

***

The French chefs at My French Recipe have a class just for chocolate lovers this weekend. Learn how to make a milk chocolate and caramel mousse and a decadent dark chocolate souffle. You’ll also take home a recipe booklet.

What: A Chocolate Lover’s French Recipes

When: noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7

Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Road (White Rock)

Tickets: $80 ($70 for Arboretum members)

***

Lakewood Growler has been celebrating its sixth anniversary since Wednesday, but Saturday night is the party time, when they’ll tap highly coveted beers and have tacos from Resident Taqueria.

What: Sixth Anniversary Celebration for Lakewood Growler

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7

Where: Lakewood Growler, 6448 E. Mockingbird Lane (Lakewood)

***

Saap Lao Kitchen has some awesome-sounding food coming to Deep Ellum this Sunday. The menu right now has a sticky rice burrito with eggs, fried chicken and beef floss; nam khao brunch bowl topped with a fried egg and Lao sausage; and fried Asian doughnuts paired with khao piek sen chicken gravy. (And surely we can enjoy this and make time/room for the Filipino Festival that's just afterward, right?)

What: Deep Ellum Lao Food Pop-Up

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8

Where: Trinity Cider, 2656 Main St., Suite 120 (Deep Ellum)

***

EXPAND Tender pork belly on sesame crackers from Not Your Lola's at a previous event. Brian Reinhart

This Sunday, you can stop into one spot in the Cedars for a number of groups serving Filipino food. Expect to see the folks behind Not Your Lola’s, Marie’s Kitchen, Ulam Modern Filipino Kitchen, Hella Lumpia, Bilao and Outlawed Ice Cream.

What: Dallas Filipino Food Festival

When: noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8

Where: Four Corners Brewing Company, 1311 S. Ervay St. (the Cedars)