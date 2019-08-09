Cold Brews That’ll Keep You Cool for the Rest of the Summer

We are deep into another Texas summer. And as the temperatures rise, Dallas-Fort Worth's coffee cravings stay the same. But who wants a hot latte or drip coffee in 100-plus-degree weather?

No one.

As temperatures rise, your coffee's temperature should get cooler. But before you add ice to your hot coffee, watering it down and ruining it, give these DFW cold brews a try.

EXPAND The doki doki is a small, smooth, crisp serving of cold brew that packs a caffeinated punch. Jacob Vaughn

Ascension Coffee’s Doki Doki

1621 Oak Lawn Ave., (Design District), 200 Crescent Court (Uptown), 1601 Elm St. (downtown)



Ascension’s doki doki, a Japanese iced drip coffee, goes through a 12-hour brewing process in the coffee shop's Kyoto towers. It's brewed through a ceramic filter, so the doki doki has a smooth, crisp flavor. This drink is also infused with nitrogen, which gives the coffee an added creaminess, similar to a stout beer. Despite its small serving size, Ascension’s doki doki will hit you like a ton of bricks and have you back begging for more. If you're looking for something a little tamer that will last a little longer, Ascension also serves regular cold brews, up to 20 ounces.

EXPAND Brewed+Pressed's 100% organic cold brew is 100% tasty. Jacob Vaughn

Brewed+Pressed's Cold Brew Coffee 3700 McKinney Ave., #108 (Uptown)

Brewed+Pressed's cold brew is brewed for a whopping 20 hours at the shop's kitchen in the Design District. Organic, medium roast Fast Forward coffee grounds are immersed in alkaline water for a deep, smooth and caffeinated joe. If this icy brew seems oddly familiar to you, it's likely because you've knocked back a couple of shots of the shop's espresso, which is also made with the Fast Forward blend. However, Brewed+Pressed's cold brew might knock you back, as it is one of the shop's most caffeinated drinks.



West Oak Coffee Bar is currently making its cold brew with a Geisha blend from Guatemala. Michael Edward

West Oak Coffee Bar's Nitro Cold Brew

114 W. Oak St., Denton



If you're going to walk around the square in Denton during the summer, you're going to want a cold drink in your hand. And, unless you want a ticket for public consumption, you'll want to make sure that cold drink is West Oak Coffee Bar's nitro brew instead of an alcoholic beverage. Currently, West Oak is making its cold brew with a Geisha blend from Guatemala. It's a 14-hour recipe, which gets tapped and infused with nitrogen for an icy-smooth and frosty brew. If you're looking for something a little different, West Oak's cold brew can also be found in the dark and stormy, mixed in with SoCo’s honey-orange ginger beer.

EXPAND Dunn Brothers Coffee takes its time with a 24-hour brewing process to make the Infinite Black nitro brew. Jacob Vaughn

Dunn Brothers Coffee's Infinite Black Nitro Brew

3725 Belt Line Road, Addison

If you're looking for infinite energy, you might want to keep looking for the fountain of youth. However, Dunn Brothers Coffee has the next best thing, its Infinite Nitro brew. Until recently, Dunn Brother's didn't serve nitro brews, but the folks up there wanted to make sure their customers' caffeine kick was entering their bloodstreams as quick as possible. So the shop's nitro brew was born. Slow and steady wins the race, so Dunn Brothers takes its time with a 24-hour brewing process using a medium roast, Infinite Black blend sourced from Africa, Central and South America. There are two other iterations of the Infinite Black nitro brew: the vanilla iced nirvana, which pairs the cold brew with vanilla syrup and half and half; and the chocolate steamed nirvana, mixed with steamed half and half, finished with chocolate syrup and chocolate sauce.

EXPAND For 16 hours, bright, chocolaty, batch-ground Honduras blend coffee sits in 20 liters of cold water before it's filtered and served to North Texas coffee lovers. Jacob Vaughn

Mudsmith Cold Brew Coffee

2114 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)

For 16 hours, bright, chocolaty, batch-ground Honduras blend coffee sits in 20 liters of cold water. Without nitrogen, this cold cup of coffee won't have the thickness of a nitro brew. If you want to thicken it up, Mudsmith can help. One of the shop's baristas will throw some cold brew, chocolate plant-based protein, almond butter, cocoa powder, banana and almond milk in a blender and watch it spin 'round to a beautiful cocoa and cold brew smoothie. Knock it back for a two-in-one combo of coffee and your daily dose of vitamins and protein.

EXPAND Summer Moon's patented Deep Steep brewing process will give you a deep craving for its nitro moon. Jacob Vaughn

Summer Moon Wood-Fired Coffee's Nitro Moon 6943 Main St., Frisco

Equivalent to about three shots of espresso, Summer Moon Wood-Fired Coffee's nitro moon will send you to the moon (maybe not literally, but basically). Inspired by the early days of American coffee, summer moon uses brick, fire and wood to create custom roasts. There's nearly nowhere else you can get a nitro brew like the one found at Summer Moon. This is because the shop uses its patented Deep Steep brewing process to give the cold brew its velvety, smooth flavor. Mixed with in-house creamer — whole milk, heavy whipping cream and a concoction of sweeteners so secret, no one in the cafe is allowed to know its ingredients — the Nitro Moon may be responsible for a few cavities in the future. So, if you're looking for something a little lighter on the sugar, you'll want to go with the nitro black (just coffee) or the nitro white (coffee and half and half). But, if you absolutely don't care about your teeth falling out, you can also order the nitro float, which is a nitro moon with root beer.