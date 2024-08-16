One Tasty Wiener: Deep Ellum's Hotdog Stand, Vintage Shop and Ice Cream Parlor

In Deep Ellum, an inconspicuous hotdog stand is housed at the entrance of 3408 Main St. And if you strolled past it, you'd never guess that hiding behind that seemingly ordinary wiener stand was a vintage shop complete with an ice cream parlor.
One Tasty Wiener is the name of this uniquely eccentric one-stop-shop, and it's so on-brand for Deep Ellum.
We dropped in on a Saturday afternoon (they’re open only on weekends, by the way). It was quiet — one employee was sitting behind the hotdog stand as another sweltering Texas summer day was in full swing. With plans of scoring a hotdog on the way out, we nodded at the employee and ducked into the A/C-cooled, comfy confines of the vintage shop to give it a look. Ah, freon. How we love you so. Again, once inside, it was quiet. We were the only customers there, and all we could hear (faintly) was another employee in the back by the ice cream counter.
There are plenty of interesting bites and refreshing drinks to get here (we’re still kicking ourselves for not getting one of those aguas frescas, which would be perfect for summer), and the vintage shop alone is worth the visit. And don’t forget to stop by the blacklight room to sign your name on the wall.
One Tasty Weiner, 3408 Main St. Friday, noon – 9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 6 p.m.