Doing Good: Restaurants Helping Others

People all over Dallas are working to support others as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Here are a few doing good around Dallas:

Caven Employee Pantry at Station 4 3911 Cedar Springs Road (Oak Lawn)



The Caven bars on Cedar Springs were not among the few restaurants that chose to open at 25% capacity last weekend. While their employees are furloughed, Caven is still providing them with groceries. Every Monday at 2 p.m., employees of JR’s, TMC, Sue Ellen’s and Station 4 can go to the latter’s back patio and take some groceries home.

Staff Meal at the Irving Convention Center 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving



Irving may be a bit of a drive for some, but the food Staff Meal is providing to service industry workers will go a long way. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, furloughed hospitality employees can make a reservation to pick up four servings of breakfast and four servings of dinner.

Genghis Grill Multiple locations



Every North Texas Genghis Grill location is offering 20% off orders to healthcare workers and first responders. They are also offering a limited number of daily free meals to furloughed or laid-off restaurant staff from any restaurant in Dallas-Fort Worth. They also recently donated 1,000 N95 masks to Medical City Dallas.

Everybody Eats at Hero by HG Supply 3090 Olive St. (Victory Park)



Chefs Produce and the Heard That Foundation are working to provide free meals to furloughed service industry workers. From 6 to 9 p.m. every weekday, they are able to pull up to Hero and grab a free meal. The chefs can also accommodate vegan and vegetarian diet restrictions.

Sugar Town Bakery 121 S. Zang Blvd., Suite 107 (North Oak Cliff)



Every week since Dallas restaurants were ordered to close dining rooms, Sugar Town Bakery owner Diego Cuniff has made it point to donate cupcakes to medical workers and front-line employees. He has visited several Dallas hospitals so far, including Parkland Hospital, and has provided medical stuff with more than 1,000 cupcakes to date.