Dallas Restaurants to Visit on National Taco Day

During the pandemic, we're all trying to find ways to celebrate, and the upcoming National Taco Day is just another reason. There are countless national food holidays, but considering many of us like to eat tacos every day, we’ll go ahead and use this Oct. 4 “holiday” as an excuse to keep talking about them.

One thing you can do is support your local and/or favorite taquerias not just on National Taco Day but every day. Many local taquerias have had to adapt to the pandemic by adding takeout windows and patios, so the options to celebrate in Dallas are plentiful.

We all have our favorite taqueria or taco spot; if you can’t make it out to grab tacos yourself, make sure you tell all your friends to go celebrate National Taco Day.

Local taquerias — and for that matter, plenty of other restaurants that have concepts well beyond Mexican food — are having weekend-long celebrations with taco and drink specials starting today, so check their social media pages to find out where the party is in your area.

Here are some of my favorite places to get tacos:

El Arquito: Locations in Dallas and Fort Worth

Chilangos Tacos: 10777 Harry Hines Blvd., No. 130 (Northwest Dallas)

Chimalma Taco Bar: 701 Commerce St., No. 120 (downtown)

El Come Taco: 2513 N. Fitzhugh Ave. (Old East Dallas)

Del Sur Tacos: 720 E. Jefferson Blvd. (North Oak Cliff)

José: 4931 W. Lovers Lane (North Dallas)

Resident Taqueria: 9661 Audelia Road, No. 112 (Lake Highlands)

Revolver Taco Lounge: 2701 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

Tia Dora’s Bakery: 2478 W Illinois Ave. (Oak Cliff)

Trompo: 407 West 10th St., No. 140 (North Oak Cliff)

Find more restaurants open for takeout, delivery and dine-in in our comprehensive restaurant directory.