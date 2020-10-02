 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
| Tacos |

Dallas Restaurants to Visit on National Taco Day

Anthony Macias | October 2, 2020 | 4:00am
Maximo, Sanchez and el Santo tacos at Del Sur Tacos in Oak CliffEXPAND
Maximo, Sanchez and el Santo tacos at Del Sur Tacos in Oak Cliff
Alison McLean
AA

During the pandemic, we're all trying to find ways to celebrate, and the upcoming National Taco Day is just another reason. There are countless national food holidays, but considering many of us like to eat tacos every day, we’ll go ahead and use this Oct. 4 “holiday” as an excuse to keep talking about them.

One thing you can do is support your local and/or favorite taquerias not just on National Taco Day but every day. Many local taquerias have had to adapt to the pandemic by adding takeout windows and patios, so the options to celebrate in Dallas are plentiful.

We all have our favorite taqueria or taco spot; if you can’t make it out to grab tacos yourself, make sure you tell all your friends to go celebrate National Taco Day.

Related Stories

Street tacos from José on Lovers LaneEXPAND
Street tacos from José on Lovers Lane
Taylor Adams

Local taquerias — and for that matter, plenty of other restaurants that have concepts well beyond Mexican food — are having weekend-long celebrations with taco and drink specials starting today, so check their social media pages to find out where the party is in your area.

Here are some of my favorite places to get tacos:

El Arquito: Locations in Dallas and Fort Worth

Chilangos Tacos: 10777 Harry Hines Blvd., No. 130 (Northwest Dallas)

Chimalma Taco Bar: 701 Commerce St., No. 120 (downtown)

El Come Taco: 2513 N. Fitzhugh Ave. (Old East Dallas)

Del Sur Tacos: 720 E. Jefferson Blvd. (North Oak Cliff)

José: 4931 W. Lovers Lane (North Dallas)

Resident Taqueria: 9661 Audelia Road, No. 112 (Lake Highlands)

Revolver Taco Lounge: 2701 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

Tia Dora’s Bakery: 2478 W Illinois Ave. (Oak Cliff)

Trompo: 407 West 10th St., No. 140 (North Oak Cliff)

Find more restaurants open for takeout, delivery and dine-in in our comprehensive restaurant directory.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.