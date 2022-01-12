Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Dallasite Releases New Cookbook, A Best-Seller That We Can Vouch for

January 12, 2022 4:00AM

Dallasite Alex Snodgrass has a new cookbook out and you can try the meatballs at Flower Child.
Dallasite Alex Snodgrass has a new cookbook out and you can try the meatballs at Flower Child. Flower Child
Local blogger and cookbook author Alex Snodgrass recently released her second cookbook and coincidentally, her first is the only cookbook I use on a weekly basis.

When it comes to weeknight meals, cookbooks often induce tired-head with unreasonable requests, random ingredients and use of too many gadgets. A friend continually talked about Defined Dish by Snodgrass, so I got the book and tried a recipe. Thirty minutes later I had a sheet pan of vegetables and chicken shawarma with a lemon-tahini sauce that I’ve made weekly since (I triple the tahini-lemon elixir and keep it on hand for everything).

Snodgrass was raised in Celina and lives in Dallas now, where she's been blogging and creating recipes for several years. Her recipes include a lot of variety, including Tex-Mex, Mediterranean and Asian dishes, but her mom’s Italian heritage really shines through.
As a bonus, Defined Dish, as well as her second cookbook, The Comfortable Kitchen, is Whole30-friendly, which I honestly had to Google to see what that means exactly (it means it's healthy, not-so-exactly). So, it's a weeknight cookbook with solid and reliable recipes that happen to be healthy. Defined Dish has gone on to become a New York Times' bestseller.

The Comfortable Kitchen is sitting pretty at No. 1 on The Wall Street Journals’ hardcover non-fiction list and No. 2 on The New York Times Advice, How-To & Miscellaneous chart, just under Brené Brown’s Atlas of the Heart.

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


A Comfortable Kitchen has 105 recipes, most of which are paleo or close to it, and offers simple ingredient swap-outs for more custom diets. Like the first book, the goal here is busy weeknight dinners along with some nicer dishes for when friends come over. Here's a handy list of all the recipes in the book if you're inclined to get a sneak peek.

If you’d rather get a taste of her recipes before investing in a book, you can try a spin on Snodgrass’ most signature dish of all, her Italian meatballs, at Flower Child, which has several locations around Dallas, including at Inwood Village, Rosewood Court and at Reston and Royal.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation