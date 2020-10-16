 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
| Things To Do |

DCCCD to Host 12th Annual Food Event with a Drive-Thru

Taylor Adams | October 16, 2020 | 4:00am
DCCCD's new culinary campus includes 10 kitchens for education.
DCCCD's new culinary campus includes 10 kitchens for education.
Taylor Adams
AA

Dallas County Community College District brings together some of Dallas’ best chefs to fundraise for the district’s culinary, pastry and hospitality program.

It’s the 12th year for the event, and it will look different thanks to COVID-19. (We’re working on finding new ways to word such news.) But it’s a different kind of takeout experience for a good cause, and the food is sure to be worthwhile.

Dallas chefs will work with culinary students to demonstrate restaurant operations, innovation and safe practices to protect guests and the workforce, exemplify the resiliency of the industry and show gratitude for service industry workers.

Guests get to stop by for the afternoon and take home more than 20 curated bites (think tapas-style) to enjoy in the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Bits and Bites will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at the new Culinary Pastry and Hospitality Center, which we profiled as they were opening, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Tickets ($75) are for ages 21 and older.  VIP tickets are $500 (two tickets) or $1,000 (four tickets).

The list of participating chefs is both long and impressive, which is a good reason to go. Better, though, is that your ticket price goes to support students and chefs who feed the community.

Jason Blackwell
Skyline High School

Josh Bonee
Lucky's Hot Chicken

Dunia Borgia
La Duni Latin Kitchen

Justin Box
Chef Justin Box

Jimmy Contreras
Taco y Vino

Dean Fearing
Fearing's at the Ritz Carlton

Robert Hale
Texas Beef Council

Josh Harmon
Birdi Bao

Jared Harms
Commons Club at Virgin Hotel Dallas

Whitey Hershorn
Sysco

Sean Jett* (VIP chef)
Humble: Simply Good Pies

Jeana Johnson
Chef Jeana Johnson

Paula Lambert
Dallas Mozzarella Company

David Madrid
Chef David Madrid

Meaders Ozarow
Empire Baking Company

Eric Patterson
Zest Catering Kitchen

Nikky Phinyawatana
Asian Mint

Janice Provost
Parigi

Kent Rathbun (VIP chef)
Rathbun’s Curbside BBQ

Nico Sanchez
Meso Maya

Sandra Sepulveda
Mesquite High School

Hugh Stewart
The Bistro at Crest Auto Group

Jordan Swim
Front Burner Experiences

John Tesar
Knife

Sharon Van Meter
3015 at Trinity Groves

Nick Walker
Profound Foods

Adam West
Local Yocal

 
Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

