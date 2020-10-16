DCCCD to Host 12th Annual Food Event with a Drive-Thru

Dallas County Community College District brings together some of Dallas’ best chefs to fundraise for the district’s culinary, pastry and hospitality program.

It’s the 12th year for the event, and it will look different thanks to COVID-19. (We’re working on finding new ways to word such news.) But it’s a different kind of takeout experience for a good cause, and the food is sure to be worthwhile.

Dallas chefs will work with culinary students to demonstrate restaurant operations, innovation and safe practices to protect guests and the workforce, exemplify the resiliency of the industry and show gratitude for service industry workers.

Guests get to stop by for the afternoon and take home more than 20 curated bites (think tapas-style) to enjoy in the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Bits and Bites will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at the new Culinary Pastry and Hospitality Center, which we profiled as they were opening, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Tickets ($75) are for ages 21 and older. VIP tickets are $500 (two tickets) or $1,000 (four tickets).

The list of participating chefs is both long and impressive, which is a good reason to go. Better, though, is that your ticket price goes to support students and chefs who feed the community.