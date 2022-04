Pity the Fool: April 1 Jokes That Left us Sad

Fletcher's Corny Dogs, Deep-Fried Air

Loro's Smoked Brisket Slushee

Smoke and Bones Plant-Based Brisket

Budweiser's Haycation

Want to go on the ultimate hay-cation? Book our NEW Budbnb: and enjoy your stay with the World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales!



That’s right, we've transformed the Stables into a one-of-a-kind hotel experience. Learn more in this thread. 🍺 pic.twitter.com/LN6c8MhGsm — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) April 1, 2022



Traeger Grill Weed Pellets

Elevate your cooking with our Weed Pellets. Featuring a hybrid blend of premium, organic Colorado cannabis that was carefully selected by a team. Weed Pellets are designed to enhance your food’s flavor and provide the optimal state of mind for feasting. https://t.co/Z45PncL7M2 pic.twitter.com/hn4FBWG0wL — Traeger Grills (@TraegerGrills) April 1, 2022

It sucks being had, even if it's just for two seconds. This past Friday, while scrolling through social media feeds, a few things popped up that were kind of shocking until we remembered the date. We love a good sense of humor though, and actually, some of these are brilliant ideas (while others are awful).After watching Deep Fried Dynasty , we kind of get how much pressure is on vendors at the State Fair of Texas. So when we saw that Fletcher's Corny Dogs was announcing a new product we thought they were trying to get ahead of fair season. But deep-fried air? WhatDallas air taste like, anyway? Sweatpants and cancer? Oohhh ... it's April 1.The deceit in here is that the brisket on top of this concoction looks like crickets, right? Ugh. It was actually a relief to read it was brisket. But, then what even is that blah-brown liquid? Luckily, Loro got jokes.When we read that an up-and-coming barbecue pop-up was moving to a plant-based brisket because of the skyrocketing price of meat, we hadthe sad emotions, like maybe they should look into a GoFundMe.Ever dream of snuggling with Clydesdales in a barn, with a bowl of popcorn while watchingSamesies! Felt like this one was sort of playing with us a bit much. We hope this idea is on the table at a conference room somewhere in Budweiserland. Notice the price for one night is $1,876, an ode to the year Budweiser was first brewed.Ever dream of puffing a brisket? The marketing team at Traeger Grills does. Weed pellets are made with a hybrid blend of cannabis and provide the "optimal state of mind for feasting."