Pity the Fool: April 1 Jokes That Left us Sad

Fletcher's Corny Dogs, Deep-Fried AirAfter watching Deep Fried Dynasty, we kind of get how much pressure is on vendors at the State Fair of Texas. So when we saw that Fletcher's Corny Dogs was announcing a new product we thought they were trying to get ahead of fair season. But deep-fried air? What does Dallas air taste like, anyway? Sweatpants and cancer? Oohhh ... it's April 1.
Loro's Smoked Brisket SlusheeThe deceit in here is that the brisket on top of this concoction looks like crickets, right? Ugh. It was actually a relief to read it was brisket. But, then what even is that blah-brown liquid? Luckily, Loro got jokes.
Smoke and Bones Plant-Based BrisketWhen we read that an up-and-coming barbecue pop-up was moving to a plant-based brisket because of the skyrocketing price of meat, we had all the sad emotions, like maybe they should look into a GoFundMe.
Budweiser's HaycationEver dream of snuggling with Clydesdales in a barn, with a bowl of popcorn while watching The Black Stallion? Samesies! Felt like this one was sort of playing with us a bit much. We hope this idea is on the table at a conference room somewhere in Budweiserland. Notice the price for one night is $1,876, an ode to the year Budweiser was first brewed.
Want to go on the ultimate hay-cation? Book our NEW Budbnb: and enjoy your stay with the World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales!— Budweiser (@budweiserusa) April 1, 2022
That’s right, we've transformed the Stables into a one-of-a-kind hotel experience. Learn more in this thread. 🍺 pic.twitter.com/LN6c8MhGsm
Ever dream of puffing a brisket? The marketing team at Traeger Grills does. Weed pellets are made with a hybrid blend of cannabis and provide the "optimal state of mind for feasting."
Traeger Grill Weed Pellets
Elevate your cooking with our Weed Pellets. Featuring a hybrid blend of premium, organic Colorado cannabis that was carefully selected by a team. Weed Pellets are designed to enhance your food’s flavor and provide the optimal state of mind for feasting. https://t.co/Z45PncL7M2 pic.twitter.com/hn4FBWG0wL— Traeger Grills (@TraegerGrills) April 1, 2022