Pity the Fool: April 1 Jokes That Left us Sad

April 4, 2022 9:57AM

April Fools
April Fools Photo by Marija Zaric on Unsplash
It sucks being had, even if it's just for two seconds. This past Friday, while scrolling through social media feeds, a few things popped up that were kind of shocking until we remembered the date. We love a good sense of humor though, and actually, some of these are brilliant ideas (while others are awful).

Fletcher's Corny Dogs, Deep-Fried Air

After watching Deep Fried Dynasty, we kind of get how much pressure is on vendors at the State Fair of Texas. So when we saw that Fletcher's Corny Dogs was announcing a new product we thought they were trying to get ahead of fair season. But deep-fried air? What does Dallas air taste like, anyway? Sweatpants and cancer? Oohhh ... it's April 1.



Loro's Smoked Brisket Slushee

The deceit in here is that the brisket on top of this concoction looks like crickets, right? Ugh. It was actually a relief to read it was brisket. But, then what even is that blah-brown liquid? Luckily, Loro got jokes.

click to enlarge LORO/INSTAGRAM
Loro/Instagram


Smoke and Bones Plant-Based Brisket

When we read that an up-and-coming barbecue pop-up was moving to a plant-based brisket because of the skyrocketing price of meat, we had all the sad emotions, like maybe they should look into a GoFundMe.


Budweiser's Haycation

Ever dream of snuggling with Clydesdales in a barn, with a bowl of popcorn while watching The Black Stallion? Samesies! Felt like this one was sort of playing with us a bit much. We hope this idea is on the table at a conference room somewhere in Budweiserland. Notice the price for one night is $1,876, an ode to the year Budweiser was first brewed.


Traeger Grill Weed Pellets

Ever dream of puffing a brisket? The marketing team at Traeger Grills does. Weed pellets are made with a hybrid blend of cannabis and provide the "optimal state of mind for feasting."
Lauren Drewes Daniels
