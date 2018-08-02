Del Frisco's Grille's New Brunch Serves Up Decadent Waffles and High Calorie Counts

Del Frisco's Grille has launched a new brunch menu, giving Uptown another spot to soak up hangovers with waffles and eggs. Just after opening at 10 a.m., it’s quieter here than the crowd that never seems to dwindle at Bread Winners across the street.

The menu’s large enough, even though the cocktail list is nearly half the page. You can get “bubbles” by the glass ($10-14) or go for one of the mixed drinks. The crack coffee ($13) tempts with Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum, St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram, chai tea syrup, Chameleon Cold-Brew nitro, half and half and cinnamon whip.

If you’re looking to start with a plate to share, you can opt for the cinnamon rolls ($15). But be warned: The calories are listed on each item, and 2,960 are a whole heck of a lot. The smoked salmon tower ($19), also surprisingly high-calorie, offers a welcome change from the typical bagel and lox.