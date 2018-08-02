Del Frisco's Grille's New Brunch Serves Up Decadent Waffles and High Calorie Counts

Del Frisco's Grille has launched a new brunch menu, giving Uptown another spot to soak up hangovers with waffles and eggs. Just after opening at 10 a.m., it’s quieter here than the crowd that never seems to dwindle at Bread Winners across the street.
The menu’s large enough, even though the cocktail list is nearly half the page. You can get “bubbles” by the glass ($10-14) or go for one of the mixed drinks. The crack coffee ($13) tempts with Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum, St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram, chai tea syrup, Chameleon Cold-Brew nitro, half and half and cinnamon whip.
If you’re looking to start with a plate to share, you can opt for the cinnamon rolls ($15). But be warned: The calories are listed on each item, and 2,960 are a whole heck of a lot. The smoked salmon tower ($19), also surprisingly high-calorie, offers a welcome change from the typical bagel and lox.
If you’re looking for something healthier, the greens and grains bowl ($14) is a good choice, with quinoa, charred broccoli, baby spinach, edamame, beets, avocado, dried cranberries, roasted almonds, a poached egg and basil dressing. Most everything — all piled into their own little mounds in a large bowl — was good, though the broccoli could have been chopped more.
Speaking of too much green: The eggs in purgatory ($14) are almost good. Three poached eggs sit in a shallow dish of roasted tomato pepper sauce, but the rough arugula and ample parsley are overwhelming.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Specialty items include croque madame ($16), a crab cake benedict ($16.50) and sweet lemon-ricotta pancakes ($14).
Another dish the restaurant deems specialty is the red velvet Belgian waffle ($13.50). It has the perfect waffle texture (a little crisp on the outside, fluffy on the inside) and a delicate chocolate flavor. It might be a bit much for one person’s breakfast, but it certainly is a good excuse to have breakfast-dessert when you and your friends are done with the main course.
Del Frisco's Grille, 3232 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!