Dessert Avenue's 32-Page Menu Is a Sugar-Lover’s Dream

Yes, it's in Murphy. But with a 32-page dessert menu, we had to see.
June 21, 2024
It's hot. If you couldn't tell by the sizzles.
It's hot. If you couldn't tell by the sizzles. Anisha Holla
Rarely do we come across a 30-page menu in Dallas, so hearing about Dessert Avenue’s 32-page dessert-only menu piqued our interest. The lavishly decorated spot in Murphy, east of Plano, delivers exactly what its name promises: a comprehensive menu brimming with nearly every dessert imaginable, all served with elegant plates and cutlery. It's the creative brainchild of husband-and-wife team Abdul Hakeem and Samhia Abubakar, who say they amassed hundreds of dessert recipes from their global travels.

“We were trying all these unique desserts around the world, and really just wanted to bring our favorites under one roof,” Abubakar says.
click to enlarge
Crepes are the shop's specialty, patterned with two types of chocolate fondue.
Anisha Holla

With crepes, waffles, cakes, milkshakes, ice creams and even two different chocolate fondue machines, it's hard to know where to begin. We suggest starting with one of the signature crepes. Dessert Avenue’s light, buttery crepes are drizzled in chocolate and folded over toppings like berries, Nutella, bananas and cookie butter.

For a photogenic option, try the sizzling brownie plate on hot cast iron layered with a bubbling bed of hot chocolate syrup, a decadent brownie and a scoop of Dessert Avenue’s homemade vanilla ice cream.
click to enlarge
Dessert Avenue is open until midnight during the week and 2 a.m. on the weekends.
Anisha Holla

Find a lighter yet equally eye-catching selection of cakes or croissant pastries, both sourced from local bakers. Standouts are the Ferrero Rocher pastry, a hard chocolate shell filled with melt-in-the-mouth chocolate mousse. Or the citrus olive oil cake, baked moist on the inside with a hint of citrusy aroma buried throughout. Another must-try is the molten lava cake, a $12 sticky chocolate cake with a gooey core.

End your visit with imported tea or coffee. Served in elegant cups, the hot beverage selection ranges from Zafrani Chai laced with notes of saffron to the Pistachio Date Delight, a sweet tea with a nutty undertone. There's also a $20 24k Gold Latte topped with edible gold shavings.
click to enlarge
The Zafrani chai is dressed with subtle hints of fresh cardamom.
Anisha Holla
We suggest bringing a large group to share, or perhaps skipping dinner. Either way, go hungry. Pastries, chocolate-covered fruit and savory snacks (to balance out the sugar, perhaps?) are all areas of the menu we didn’t get to explore, but they certainly warrant a return journey down Dessert Avenue.

Dessert Avenue, 208 W. FM 544, Murphy. Sunday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – midnight; Friday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
