We Go to The GOAT, Just to Try the 'Something Chocolate' Dessert

Leading the gastronomic efforts at GOAT is executive chef Ozzy Samano, who cut his teeth at steakhouses such as Bob’s Steak & Chop House and Nick & Sam’s. Samano and chef Pascal Sanchez are the masterminds behind GOAT’s menu, which offers dishes like Lobster Oreganata (lobster tail in a lemon white wine sauce), 32-ounce tomahawk USDA prime ribeyes ($150) and plancha-roasted red snapper with chimichurri purée garnished with pico de gallo and grilled corn ($39).
First, a little background on Xhef Sanchez. He has a loaded resume — over 30 years of experience in kitchens in France, Switzerland and the UK. Sanchez helmed executive chef roles at Pierre Gagnaire in Paris and Sketch in London, both of which achieved the highest honor in the business — three Michelin stars. He led Twist in Las Vegas and was named Las Vegas Chef of the Year in 2010. Under Sanchez’s guidance, MIA in Montpellier, France, earned a coveted Michelin star in 2015.
To be clear, Sanchez isn’t in the back of GOAT’s kitchen churning out this sinfully indulgent dessert treat himself. He did design it, though. (He's currently executive chef and culinary director at Highland Park’s Park House social club.)
We dropped by on a recent weekend, took a seat at the bar and placed an order for our targeted dessert. While waiting, we decided to sample a couple of GOAT’s exceedingly creative cocktails.
Something ChocolateSo, the reason we came: Pascal Sanchez’s “Something Chocolate” dessert for a mere $16. We’d describe this chocolate lover's dream creation as peak decadence. A half-chocolate sphere glazed with hazelnut and mouse, feuilletine (a crispy wafer of baked sweetened crêpes crumbled into flakes), chocolate ganache, a meringue insert all topped with bourbon vanilla Chantilly. There’s certainly a lot to unpack here.
It's not every day you get to indulge in a dessert created by a Michelin chef. It was a memorable experience, and we were happy to have it. So, remember to save room for dessert next time you're at The GOAT.