Dibs on Victory Shoots for Largest Aperol Spritz as the Booze Turns 100

The interior at Dibs on Victory, where they'll work to create the largest Aperol Spritz to date (according to Guinness World Records, anyway).

Dibs on Victory will spend Sunday morning attempting the title for Guinness World Records’ largest Aperol Spritz.

The beverage is a top cocktail in Italy composed of Aperol, prosecco and a splash of soda. At 11 a.m. Sunday, the staff of this multilevel restaurant in Victory Park will make it using 500 1-liter bottles of Aperol, 667 750-milliliter bottles of Mionetto Prosecco and 400 500-milliliter bottles of Fever-Tree club soda.

“Aperol has been an Italian icon since 1919, so we wanted to get in on the 100-year celebration,” says This and That co-owner Brandon Hays in a release.

In the same neighborhood where you can find an enormous mimosa, this weekend you’ll see this cocktail in a 400-gallon tank. Even if you think this whole thing is ridiculous, one cool aspect is that this container will be painted by muralist Jonathan Freeman. So, there's that.

Another plus is getting your own taste of the cocktail for just $5 a glass until the whole thing is done. (Hopefully, they’re stirring often while this happens.)

Of course, they're aiming to get this record. But they're going in knowing what they need to pass and having exact measurements, so we don't expect them to fail. This important onus is on you, Dibs.

Dibs on Victory, 2401 Victory Park Lane, Suite 190 (Victory Park).