4
The Adolphus Hotel's French RoomEXPAND
The Adolphus Hotel's French Room
Kathy Tran

The French Room Has Named Its New Chef: Diego Fernandez

Taylor Adams | October 18, 2019 | 3:40pm
AA

The French Room of The Adolphus announced its new lead of the kitchen: Diego Fernandez.

As executive chef, Fernandez will be over the culinary operations for the French Room, the French Room Bar, tea services and more, the release says. His immediate focus is on the holiday programming that goes on at the historic hotel every year.

“Diego’s attention to detail and passion for creating approachable, yet elegant, cuisine is exactly what we are looking to bring to The French Room,” says Nik Katz, general manager of food and beverage for The Adolphus, in the release. “He will be a great leader as we move into one of our busiest and most rewarding times of the year, and we are thrilled to partner with him to make this holiday season one of the best and brightest we’ve ever had.”

Diego previously worked in the kitchens of San Francisco's Quince, Alinea in Chicago and Fauna in Dallas.

Originally born in Mexico City, Fernandez learned his love cooking from his father, who's also a long-time chef, according to the release.

The French Room has seen some turnover after a notable renovation, so Fernandez has the task of not just leading a kitchen but upholding and enhancing the dining room of one of Dallas' institutions.

The French Room, 1321 Commerce St., Dallas (downtown). 5:30-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 214-651-3615.

