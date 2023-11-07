What to Eat and Drink at the National Pickleball Championship in Dallas This Week

The 2023 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships are taking Dallas by storm through Nov. 12, and a newcomer to the scene, Mr. Pickles Pacific Northwest Gin, is making its debut as an official sponsor, which altogether sounds tasty.
Pickleball, a fusion of tennis and ping pong, has seen a surge in popularity in recent times, and it's evident why. You don't need to be a professional athlete or even a regular gym attendee to enjoy pickleball, and it's accessible to people of all ages. It's no surprise that the Sports & Fitness Industry Association has recognized it as the "fastest-growing sport over the last two years."
The national championship tournament at Brookhaven Country Club this week will be the world's largest-ever pickleball tournament, with a field of more than 3,500 amateur and professional players. Club members and fans are welcome to watch the matches, participate in clinics or reserve courts to play.
Here's a schedule of events if you want to learn more about what's going on. And here's a look at different activities each day. Tickets to this are $150 each. Watching Dirk play pickleball might be worth that much.
If you find yourself parched, Mr. Pickles Gin, named after master distiller Ben Green’s pit bull rescue pup, will be front and center, occupying a location on “Pickleball Boulevard,” the entertainment hub of the sport's largest-ever tournament. Try their signature concoction, The Pickleball, made with gin, Aperol, lemon juice and pineapple juice.
Watching pickleball can work up quite the appetite; fortunately, there will be plenty to eat. Butcher's Son, Cane Rosso, Eloisa's Kitchen, F&F Express, Herb's House, Jamba Juice, Mister Softee and Subway will all be on site.
For more details or to buy tickets, visit the USA Pickleball website.