 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
This ain't your old fashioned Old Fashioned.EXPAND
This ain't your old fashioned Old Fashioned.
Susie Oszustowicz

Texas Live! Gives the Old Fashioned a Peanut Butter Twist

Susie Oszustowicz | November 8, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Texas Live! is making some big moves in Arlington. The 200,000-square-foot entertainment venue with dining, bars and retail really hit a home run in the sports town. Dining options in the venue include casual, semi-fine dining, a gastropub, beer garden and even fast-casual options — a little something for everyone. (Or at least somewhere for everyone, thanks to the 10,000-person capacity of the space.)

The Miller Tavern and Beer Garden, one of the dining and drinking options inside Texas Live!, gives diners much more than its name suggests. With a gastropub feel, they offer plenty of local beers along with a thoughtful yet approachable cocktail list. One of the cocktails we were a bit more intrigued by was the Peanut Butter Old Fashioned. We couldn't help ourselves — we had to try it. And, with low expectations, we were surprised with how unique and not overdone it was. The "peanut butter elixir" gives a strong flavor without a taste of imitation PB.

Related Stories

We'll just say it: It's kind of weird, but we like it.

Peanut Butter Old Fashioned ($12): Woodford Reserve bourbon, peanut butter elixir, orange bitters, Angostura bitters

Miller Tavern and Beer Garden at Texas Live!, 1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: