Texas Live! Gives the Old Fashioned a Peanut Butter Twist

Texas Live! is making some big moves in Arlington. The 200,000-square-foot entertainment venue with dining, bars and retail really hit a home run in the sports town. Dining options in the venue include casual, semi-fine dining, a gastropub, beer garden and even fast-casual options — a little something for everyone. (Or at least somewhere for everyone, thanks to the 10,000-person capacity of the space.)

The Miller Tavern and Beer Garden, one of the dining and drinking options inside Texas Live!, gives diners much more than its name suggests. With a gastropub feel, they offer plenty of local beers along with a thoughtful yet approachable cocktail list. One of the cocktails we were a bit more intrigued by was the Peanut Butter Old Fashioned. We couldn't help ourselves — we had to try it. And, with low expectations, we were surprised with how unique and not overdone it was. The "peanut butter elixir" gives a strong flavor without a taste of imitation PB.