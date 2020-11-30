Drive-Thru Event to Benefit Salaryman Chef Justin Holt

Mid-November, we found out the great Salaryman restaurant was closing and its chef had stopped working to focus on treatment for leukemia.
Since then, Dallas’ restaurant community has rallied as it frequently does, organizing a GoFund Me page that has raised more than $70,000.
In a couple of weeks comes another opportunity to support the chef: Lazy Sunday will be a drive-thru, “fancy-snacks-in-a-box” pick-up event where guests can get bites from favorite restaurants while contributing funds to Holt’s treatment.
Each kit, $120, has snacks for two from at least 16 Dallas restaurants. More than 30 businesses are contributing, and “you’ll have more than enough food to get you through a lazy day of snacking,” according to a news release.
Previews of these treats include burnt ends from Lockhart Smokehouse, bread and butter pickles from Homewood or sweets from Dude, Sweet Chocolate or Haute Sweets Patisserie. Maybe even pork tamales from José or a charcuterie board from Lucia.
There’s no set assortment for the box you’ll receive, but the list of restaurants so far sounds more than worthwhile. One hundred percent of proceeds directly benefitting Holt sounds more than worthwhile.
Order a box online to pick up a box Saturday, Dec. 12 (with the intent to have a lazy, snack-filled Sunday) in a drive-thru at Hero by HG (3090 Olive St. in Victory Park). As of midday Monday, there were just 70 boxes left.
Each box will include a selection of food from a minimum of 16 of these restaurants:
3015 Trinity Groves
BBBop Seoul Kitchen
Braindead Brewing Co.
Cafe Momentum
Dude, Sweet Chocolate
Easy Slider
Elm and Good
Empire Baking Co.
Fluff Bake Bar
Goodfriend
Haute Sweets Patisserie
Hero by HG
Homewood
Humble Pies
Jonathon's Diner
José
Lockhart Smokehouse
Lonesome Dove
Lucia
Luscher's Red Hots
Macellaio
Minamoto
Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters
Parigi
Petra & The Beast
Profound Farms
Regalis TX
Roots Chicken Shak
Sandwich Hag
Scardello
Spyder Murphy's
Taco Y Vino
The Slow Bone
The Village Dallas
Whistle Britches
Zoli's NY Pizza
