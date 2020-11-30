Drive-Thru Event to Benefit Salaryman Chef Justin Holt

Mid-November, we found out the great Salaryman restaurant was closing and its chef had stopped working to focus on treatment for leukemia.

Since then, Dallas’ restaurant community has rallied as it frequently does, organizing a GoFund Me page that has raised more than $70,000.

In a couple of weeks comes another opportunity to support the chef: Lazy Sunday will be a drive-thru, “fancy-snacks-in-a-box” pick-up event where guests can get bites from favorite restaurants while contributing funds to Holt’s treatment.

Each kit, $120, has snacks for two from at least 16 Dallas restaurants. More than 30 businesses are contributing, and “you’ll have more than enough food to get you through a lazy day of snacking,” according to a news release.

Each box has snacks for two to last all day. Drawing by Jennifer Uygur

Previews of these treats include burnt ends from Lockhart Smokehouse, bread and butter pickles from Homewood or sweets from Dude, Sweet Chocolate or Haute Sweets Patisserie. Maybe even pork tamales from José or a charcuterie board from Lucia.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

There’s no set assortment for the box you’ll receive, but the list of restaurants so far sounds more than worthwhile. One hundred percent of proceeds directly benefitting Holt sounds more than worthwhile.

Order a box online to pick up a box Saturday, Dec. 12 (with the intent to have a lazy, snack-filled Sunday) in a drive-thru at Hero by HG (3090 Olive St. in Victory Park). As of midday Monday, there were just 70 boxes left.

Each box will include a selection of food from a minimum of 16 of these restaurants:

3015 Trinity Groves

BBBop Seoul Kitchen

Braindead Brewing Co.

Cafe Momentum

Dude, Sweet Chocolate

Easy Slider

Elm and Good

Empire Baking Co.

Fluff Bake Bar

Goodfriend

Haute Sweets Patisserie

Hero by HG

Homewood

Humble Pies

Jonathon's Diner

José

Lockhart Smokehouse

Lonesome Dove

Lucia

Luscher's Red Hots

Macellaio

Minamoto

Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters

Parigi

Petra & The Beast

Profound Farms

Regalis TX

Roots Chicken Shak

Sandwich Hag

Scardello

Spyder Murphy's

Taco Y Vino

The Slow Bone

The Village Dallas

Whistle Britches

Zoli's NY Pizza