EggMania Hatches Excitement With Its First North Texas Location

Eggs take center stage at EggMania, an Indian restaurant that first hatched in New Jersey but has since made its way to McKinney. Originally the brainchild of five friends with a deep passion for homestyle cooking (and, evidently, eggs), the Indian spot now has strongholds in eight different states, with an upcoming debut in Ontario on the horizon.
“We really just wanted to do something unique, and implement a style of cooking that this part of Dallas hasn’t seen before,” owner Parth Patel tells us. It's unique, indeed. Eggs for dinner, anyone?
Jetty rolls ($8.99) are next in line. These crispy, egg-coated pieces of naan are filled generously with boiled egg curry. Other starters include EggMania’s signature masala omelet, made of a spiced blend of egg and herbs and served with a side of lightly buttered toast.
Eggs come cooked in almost every imaginable way before being submerged in different curries (of which there are 22 options) and fragranced with uniquely Indian spices and butter.
While prices are on the higher side for a plate of curry, averaging around $15, portions justify a slight splurge. The Lasun Fry ($9.99) comes with a spicier garlic curry, and the Anda Lahori ($15.99) is a sweeter, more buttery gravy. Choose a side of either bread or roti to dip into a plate of curry and eggs your way: fried, boiled, scrambled or even ground.
And we won't complain about the full-service bar, either.
EggMania, 8950 State Highway 121, McKinney. Monday – Thursday, noon – 9:30 p.m.; Friday, noon – 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.