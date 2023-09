EggMania Hatches Excitement With Its First North Texas Location

click to enlarge The McKinney location marks Eggmania's first expansion into North Texas. Anisha Holla

Pair any of Eggmania's curries with your choice of roti or toast.

The Rajwadi lassi comes crowned with a display of nuts and rose syrup.

Eggs take center stage at EggMania , an Indian restaurant that first hatched in New Jersey but has since made its way to McKinney. Originally the brainchild of five friends with a deep passion for homestyle cooking (and, evidently, eggs), the Indian spot now has strongholds in eight different states, with an upcoming debut in Ontario on the horizon.“We really just wanted to do something unique, and implement a style of cooking that this part of Dallas hasn’t seen before,” owner Parth Patel tells us. It's unique, indeed. Eggs for dinner, anyone?Menus are virtual for good reason. With a menu that offers more than 63 different egg-based dishes, including more than 11 different starters, 22 curries and 15 types of Bombay grill sandwiches, a traditional paper menu might overwhelm. Start your gastronomic journey with an order of the boil fry ($7.99), which is boiled egg halves sautéed in an Indian-spicedmarinade.Jetty rolls ($8.99) are next in line. These crispy, egg-coated pieces of naan are filled generously with boiled egg curry. Other starters include EggMania’s signature masala omelet, made of a spiced blend of egg and herbs and served with a side of lightly buttered toast.Eggs come cooked in almost every imaginable way before being submerged in different curries (of which there are 22 options) and fragranced with uniquely Indian spices and butter.While prices are on the higher side for a plate of curry, averaging around $15, portions justify a slight splurge. The Lasun Fry ($9.99) comes with a spicier garlic curry, and the Anda Lahori ($15.99) is a sweeter, more buttery gravy. Choose a side of either bread or roti to dip into a plate of curry and eggs your way: fried, boiled, scrambled or even ground.While EggMania lacks in the space of sweet endings, the beverage menu more than compensates for any post-meal cravings. Conclude your egg-manic experience with the Rajwadi Lassi ($6.99), a typical yogurt-based drink that’s drenched in rose syrup and topped with ground nuts. A chocolate lassi serves the same purpose with chocolate syrup, ice cream and chocolate chips. While drinks wander astray from the egg theme, they’re a nice way to end a spice-packed meal regardless.And we won't complain about the full-service bar, either.