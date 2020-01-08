Graham Dodds Returns with Elaina Kay’s Cornbread and Country

Elaina Kay’s Cornbread and Country event returns for a second year, bringing along Graham Dodds (there is cornbread, after all).

“We did the first one last year around this time at Garden Cafe. It was super fun, I think we had 100 people or so, actually way too many,” Dodds says. “It was a ton of fun; it was very barbecue-themed. ... There was a little buffet for everybody, and Elaina played music. We kind of increased it now, we have a few more bands.”

Weather last year kept everything inside, away from the prettiest part of Garden Cafe — the backyard garden.

But the food and event went over well enough to launch it again, this time in the Sons of Hermann Hall.

It will run from 6 p.m. to midnight Jan. 25, with dinner and music starting at 7 p.m. at Sons of Hermann Hall, 3414 Elm St., in Deep Ellum.

Music performances include Kay, Frankie Leonie, Jenna Clark, Mike Randall, Chuck Ligon and Bryce Bangs.

Dodds is still working on the menu.

“I’ll do the jalapeño cornbread; there’s kind of a cult following behind the cornbread,” Dodd says. “Last time I did a chili, coleslaw, barbecue beans, so it will be along those lines.

“It’s at Sons of Hermann Hall, so it’s going to be more of a honky-tonk good time with more space,” he says. “I love the idea of this dinner and the show thing, where its people can be entertained in a couple of different ways, not just go to dinner or just go see a show. It’s kind of fun to fit this combination of the two.”