Fast Food Car Gadgets From a Local TikToker That Are Genius

One of these is Dallas-Fort Worth resident Rachel Meaders, who has been telling us exactly what we didn’t know we needed from Amazon for over a year now. Her viral videos on TikTok have sparked sell-outs on many items, and for us fast-foodies there are a few items that just might make life much easier.
Saucemoto Dip ClipGone are the days of scrubbing ketchup out of your car seats. The Saucemoto Dip Clip holds most condiment cups and comes with its own ramekin you can squeeze your sauces into if your sauce doesn’t fit.
Steering Wheel Lap Tray
Ever try to balance a drink, food and fries in your lap, all while shifting gears and smoking a ciggie? Well, you shouldn't do that and this won't help, but it's pretty cool nonetheless. This tray has a cup holder and fits right over your steering wheel. It also works great for those last-minute Zoom meetings when you’re in your car.
Reusable Portable Spork
If you’re looking to reduce plastic waste and are always eating on the go, this spork is perfect for salads, messy foods and Taco Bell potatoes. It's dishwasher safe, reusable and can fold up to fit in a small travel case.
