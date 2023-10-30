 Fatburger and Round Table Pizza Opening North of Dallas; Raekwon at Grand Opening | Dallas Observer
Wu-Tang Clans' Raekwon to DJ at Fatburger/Round Table Pizza Opening Tuesday

Fatburger is opening a new co-branded restaurant with Round Table Pizza. Raekwon is DJing the grand opening.
October 30, 2023
Fatburger is popular for good reason. Lauren Drewes Daniels
West Coast favorite Fatburger is opening a restaurant in North Texas on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The popular burger stand opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago and has been expanding locally over the past few years.

This new Fatburger is located on FM 407 in Bartonville, which is a wee bit north of Flower Mound. It's actually a combo deal with Round Table Pizza, a spot inspired by "the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table," according to its marketing material. This is also a California transplant with a few spots around North Texas; many reviewers remark about how it reminds them of the old days back in California, where it was popular not so much because it's the best pizza ever, but for its sentimental value. Perhaps it's their Mr. Gatti's.

Can we talk about Bartonville, though? Did it just slide in our DMs all obscure? It's six miles west of Interstate 35E off Justin Road. How? Anywhoosie, this obscure but growing little town (population 1,771 in 2021) is getting a Fatburger Round Table combo deal with a full-service bar.

As part of the grand opening on Oct. 31. Raekwon from Wu-Tang Clan will be behind the DJ booth. The grand opening will run 7–10 p.m. and guests are encouraged to wear costumes. The first 100 people to stop by will receive a free original Fatburger or free one-topping personal pizza. Other specials will be offered for the remaining customers.

We previously tried Fatburger and had nothing bad at all to say. We liked the misshapen burgers that are pressed flat on the grill. Nothing fancy, just a great burger with fresh toppings. Literally, as I'm writing this, Ice Cube's It Was a Good Day just came on, which is some crazy voodoo. But here you can't get Fatburger at 2 in the morning. You'll have to settle for midnight on the weekends. (I pulled Wu-Tang up when I started writing this and it just rolled to Ice Cube.)

Fatburger and Round Table Pizza, 3710 FM 407. Bartonville. Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – midnight.
