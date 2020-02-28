February Didn’t Seem to Slow Dallas Restaurant Closures

Hattie's, which at one point was one of the few places to get dinner in Bishop Arts, is no more.

While Dallas is home to many great restaurants, sometimes it’s hard to stay afloat. This month we saw the closures of several Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants, many of which came as a shock. Here are some local bars and pubs to which we said goodbye in February.

Burger Street East Dallas



Perhaps one of the most shocking shutters of the month was Burger Street on East Mockingbird Lane near Greenville Avenue. After 26 years in this location, Burger Street was forced to close, according to CultureMap, reportedly because of Kroger, which owns the parking lot in which the store operated, increasing the rent. Fret not. There are still 14 Burger Street locations throughout DFW.

Chino Chinatown Trinity Groves



This Asian fusion restaurant, previously owned by Uno Immanivong, shut its doors this month. Luckily, if you want to try some of Immanivong’s creations, you can visit Red Stix Asian Street Food over in Park Cities. We highly recommend the damn damn noodles.

Grassroots Kitchen Oak Cliff



Grassroots provided Oak Cliff with scratch-made food for nearly two years. As the name suggests, Grassroots was solely funded by owners Adam and Thania Lowe without any help from investors. Unfortunately, costs were too high for them to remain in business. As of now, the husband-wife duo are planning their next step.

Hattie’s Oak Cliff



Another Oak Cliff eatery that shut its doors was Hattie’s, a longtime Bishop Arts brunch staple. Hattie’s operated for nearly 18 years, specializing in country comfort food. The fried green tomatoes and bacon-wrapped dates will surely be missed.

New Main Brewing Co. Pantego



This Fort Worth-adjacent brewery served Pantego for almost two years. According to a Facebook statement by the owners, they will be shutting their doors March 15 because of unsuccessful “negotiations with [their] landlord.”

Old Chicago Mockingbird Station and Cedar Hill



This pizzeria was certainly not friendly on your waistline nor your wallet. But Old Chicago offered different crust varieties, which was great for people who crave deep dish. While the Mockingbird Station and Cedar Hill locations are now closed. Old Chicago still has locations in Garland and Fort Worth.You know, if you really miss it.

Picasso’s Pizza and Grill All locations



Another pizzeria that went arrivederci was Picasso’s. Picasso’s was a beloved institution for over 30 years, with locations in Far North Dallas, Lake Highlands and Preston Hollow. According to a sign on one of their locations, the owners were revoked access to the storefront by the landlord.

Sea Breeze Lobsta and Chowda House Plano



It’s been a rough year for Legacy Hall in Plano. The latest food stall to get the ax is Sea Breeze Lobsta and Chowda House. The seafood stand will leave Legacy Hall on March 13. Sea Breeze’s flagship location in Plano’s Lakeside shopping center will remain open.

The whole red snapper, grilled, at Water Grill Kathy Tran

Water Grill Uptown



Another seafood restaurant sailing away is Water Grill. Albeit rather pricey, Water Grill served quality seafood and steaks. Unfortunately, people just weren’t willing to shell out the money in this huge space.