Pop Art-Inspired Felix Culpa Opens In the Old Victor Tangos

When Victor Tangos closed, the Dallas cocktail scene went into a mourning period. VT was a cornerstone of the city's craft cocktail scene, an industry hang through which many of Dallas' biggest food and drink talent filtered during its 10-year run. As of last night, the former Victor Tangos space has a new lease on life: Felix Culpa, a pop art-influenced "restaurant with a lounge element" from SBBC Hospitium, the group behind Truth & Alibi, Tipsy Alchemist and Punk Society. They tapped Nick Amoriello, most recently of The Mitchell, to lead the kitchen.

Via a press release:

What does this dynamic team have on tap for their loyal patrons? A visual feast. Open the doors and take a step back in time. The mid-century modern space offers a whimsical mix of plush décor — velvet chairs, ivy festooning the walls, crystal chandeliers and pop art pieces from some of the shakers from the '60s including Roy Lichtenstein and Jeff Koons. Enjoy an opulent evening, dining next to your new best friends Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn or Popeye the Sailor Man. Oh, if those walls could talk…



EXPAND courtesy Mark Lee

As for Amoriello's menu, expect "American cuisine infused with a little European flair," according to the release:

Delight in signature dishes including the Grilled Octopus, Yukon Gnocchi, Tuna Crudo or the Steak Tartare replete with a mouthwatering Bone Marrow Béarnaise, Fennel Pollen Black Pepper Crackers. Enjoy your own dish from this sumptuous menu or opt to share the experience amongst friends and choose from an assortment of shared offerings – Salumi e Formaggi platters and Margherita Flatbreads are guaranteed to satiate your appetite. Better yet – grab a bottle of wine or opt for a seasonal spritzer.



EXPAND The former Victor Tangos space is now home to Felix Culpa, which opened last night in Knox/Henderson. courtesy Mark Lee

As of last night, Felix Culpa is open 4 p.m. to midnight Monday-Wednesday and 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Felix Culpa, 3001 North Henderson Ave. (Knox/Henderson)