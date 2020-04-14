Looking for Something to Do and to Serve Your Family Dinner? Fireside Pies Has an Option.

In case just odering pizza isn't enough for you, you can stretch out dough, top it and bake it yourself.

If you’re feeling cooped up with your family and seeking something to break up the routine with anything possible, Fireside Pies has a way to help with that while providing dinner.

Now, if you really want that truffle-oil-heavy Triple Roni pizza from there, just order it. You have to really want to spend that time in the kitchen for this package.

The $40 deal gets you dough for two pizzas, two toppings, sauce, cheese, a large Caesar salad and a bottle of wine. Not a bad deal, really. Plus, I expected to just get a random bottle of wine, but the friendly person on the phone asked what I liked and actually gave me options. I probably would’ve paid $35 in a restaurant for the bottle we ended up getting, so this immediately felt like a fine deal.

I just personally would’ve rather ordered pizza, already made and stuff. Stretching pizza dough is a PITA, especially one that feels really, really glutinous. In the baking, it doesn’t come out quite like that Fireside dough you may know and love.

EXPAND You know what salad looks like; but here's the Caesar from Fireside anyway. Taylor Adams

But it did provide time in the kitchen doing something other than regular cooking or cocktail making. The only problem is: It comes with no instruction. We threw ours in a 350-degree oven and in about 30 minutes, had a crisped crust with bubbling cheese.

A YouTube video on how to stretch dough might've been necessary, too.

And while one topping per pizza doesn’t sound like a lot to some, this is a good opportunity to raid the fridge and use up some vegetables.