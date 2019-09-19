Fireside Pies to Open Near Lake Highlands in October

It's too bad you can't experience the truffle smell that flows from the triple-pepperoni pizza through a photo.

We’ve seen the signage on the way to Alamo Drafthouse at Skillman Street and Abrams Road: Fireside Pies is coming to Northeast Dallas.

This location for the pizza spot will be a convenient one for those living in the area, which is close to the southern end of Lake Highlands. Go see a movie at that Alamo, and you’ll see people flooding the halls, a number of them teenagers wearing “LHHS” branding.

EXPAND Meatball sub Fireside Pies

This intersection has had some positive redevelopment in recent years, and the option to have the triple-pepperoni pizza that comes out smelling of truffle in this area is perfectly welcomed.

The restaurant, the sixth in Dallas-Fort Worth, will cover 4,200 square feet, and it’s expected to bring up to 40 jobs, a news release states.

While the other Dallas locations of Fireside, on Henderson Avenue and Inwood Road, make for intimate date nights, we do suspect this will be a spot more families will head to as another dining option for the intersection.

The menu will be what current Fireside-goers expect: large salads for sharing, fresh pastas and pizza that have the same quality each time you go. This location will have 20 craft beers on tap, too.

Fireside Pies, 6750 Abrams Road, Suite 105, (Northeast Dallas). Expected to open in late October.