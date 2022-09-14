Support Us

First Look: Autonomous Society is A Proper Neighborhood Pub

September 14, 2022 4:00AM

A flight at a neighborhood "pub."
Driving around The Cedars neighborhood in South Dallas, you may notice that there's a lot of living space, but not many places to commune together outside of a few eateries like Sandwich Hag and Baby Back Shak. That’s where Dean Weaver and his new brewpub, Autonomous Society, come in.

Make no mistake, Autonomous Society is not your traditional bar. In fact, Weaver doesn't use the word "bar" in describing his place. Instead, he prefers to call it a pub.

“A bar is a place that you might go to try and pick someone up," Weaver says. "A pub is different. It’s a neighborly environment where people get to know each other. It’s made to be a place where locals and strangers can have conversations and play darts or board games.”

This is all despite the pub's name, which was chosen to poke fun at what we've become as a society.
Local craft beer on tap.
This new pub officially opened in mid-August although Weaver started brewing some three decades ago. The space has a big open tap room with tables and a window bar in addition to the main bar facing the taps, with a TV overhead. It has a relaxed neighborhood vibe; sorry no green and pink Instagram walls with a bright neon message. Although a hot pink "Deanitude" (his signature have-a-good-attitude word) sign wouldn't hurt anyone.

Autonomous offers more than 20 cold pints from a list that is focused on local breweries and independent masters of craft beer — including some from Weaver himself. Oak Highlands Brewery, Peticolas, Four Bullets, Manhattan Project Beer Company, TUPPS and Community all have beers on offer, with an interactive menu that shows the level of each keg.

Sizes vary from 4-ounce tasters (around $2 each) all the way up to 16 ounces (mostly $6.50). The most expensive beers on the menu are 12-ounce pours of OHB's Tipsy Goat, Temptress and Velvet Hammer for $7 each. That's neighborly pricing.

Autonomous is rolling out a menu of small bites, like personal pizzas and pretzel bites.

Located just a few DART stops south of the American Airlines Center, this is a great place to grab a local beer for much less than at a Stars or Mavs game. If you find a seat at the bar, you’ll see a Dallas Stars jersey covered in signatures.

Weaver is big on personal interaction and fostering a sense of unity, and he hopes his new place achieves that.

“For the last few years, it’s been a struggle to interact with people in person, but I hope to help build the community and offer a place for everyone to come and be themselves,” he said. “We need personal interaction, and a pub offers a place where you can do just that. It turns strangers into friends.”

Autonomous Society Brewpub, 1928 S. Akard St. 6 – 10 p.m. Monday – Thursday; 4 – 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday; 12 – 9 p.m. Sunday
