First Look: Pop Culture DTX Is a '80s Horror Show (for Now Anyway)

Deep Ellum’s newest addition, Pop Culture DTX, is a rolling pop-up bar where each month has a new concept. The bar is set right in the heart of Deep Ellum at 2812 Elm St., where Select Start used to be before relocating in July.The current theme is A Nightmare at Pop Culture, with decor and drinks themed after all your favorite '80s horror movies. This theme will be around through at least Thanksgiving.The bar’s Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers masks or baby doll heads are creepy, but the Grady twins in the bathroom hallway are so eerie you can almost hear them saying “Come play with us.” If the decor isn’t enough to entice you, the cocktails and shots are a must-have.For those of you looking for a sweet treat, Penny Wise is to die for. It’s red, sparkly, fruity and not lacking at all in the alcohol department. If you’re looking for a little more trick than treat, Killer Klowns is a purple gin-based drink from the heavens (or maybe just outer space).The Candy Man, Candy Man, Candy Man (careful there) shot may appear to be a light option with cotton candy, but the mix of tequila and Schnapps isn’t for the weak. For those of you rocking a group, Pop Culture is serving dry ice drinks covered in nerds every weekend this month, and they are big enough to require a partner to finish … or several.