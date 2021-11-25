Five Ways to Brunch: Dallas Spots to Put On Your Brunch Bucket List

2525 Elm St., Suite 150 (Deep Ellum)
Globally inspired restaurant, Harper’s, on the ground floor of The Epic launched brunch service about a month ago, and the all-around-the-world concept will tempt you to travel, at least to Deep Ellum to try it out.
Try the Japanese pancakes with blueberry compote and whipped créme fraîche or transport seaside with a whole lobster Benedict. Other brunch options include oak-smoked salmon with toasted mini bagels and all the accouterments, a grilled avocado side and brioche French toast.
The cocktail menu is on point as well with the Mimosa in Bed, a shareable brunch favorite served with seasonal berries and three juices. The Geisha Mary is made with KK’s Asian Bloody Mary Mix and Ketel One vodka.
Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturdays and Sundays. Visit the Harper’s website to view the menu and make reservations.
9100 John W. Carpenter Freeway
You may have driven past The Shop on Stemmons and wondered if you should go shopping there. But that means you missed it a couple of years ago when the membership facility for car and motorcycle enthusiasts was announced. After a number of delays, the club and adjoining restaurant opened this spring.
The restaurant at the spot where car lovers congregate is called Derby, and it’s open to the public. Chef Gregory Dishman brings modern takes on comfort food with a Southern influence, as well as classic sandwiches, bar food and cocktails.
Every Saturday, you can drop by for Cars and Brunch, where themed car shows — think British cars, exotic cars, lifted cars — each week are on display during brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Brunch dishes include eggs Benedict made with country ham on cornbread, chicken and waffles, beef medallion hash with sweet potatoes, almond crunch French toast and more. Matt’s Bad Ass Bacon is available as a side and also as an appetizer on the all-day menu. This bacon dressed with maple cayenne glaze is a must-try. Visit the website for the full menu and the car show schedule.
Drag Show Brunch at The Trove
320 W. 7th St. (Bishop Arts)
This gorgeous jewelry store and lounge is the perfect setting for weekly brunch shows with Ruby Diamond and her Dolls. The Dolls bring the moves and you can settle in over brunch options and gemstone-themed cocktails. There’s also a Friday night show, but the brunch shows are held from 2 to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. General admission starts at $10 on Eventbrite.
2015 Abrams Parkway (Lakewood)
At The Heights in Lakewood, brunch truly is a combination of breakfast and lunch on Fridays, and you can get it from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, the brunch menu is served during the same hours.
You won’t feel the least bit basic if you start your day with their Basic Breakfast of two organic eggs, your choice of bacon, ham or sausage plus rosemary potato hash and toast. Other breakfast standouts include hash and eggs, Lakewood migas or toasted oatmeal granola pancakes with caramel apple praline syrup.
Chef Karin Porter was formerly a chef at The Grape, and she makes everything here in house, right down to the sauces, dressings and desserts.
Brunch with a View at Nine at The National
1401 Elm St. (Downtown Dallas)
Don’t fret If ordering avocado toast seems bougie; at Nine it’s called avocado tartine, and anyone who orders that must be legit. With chef Jeramie Robinson at the helm, this menu is upscale all the way.
Indulge your desire for opulence with caviar waffle bites with osetra caviar, salmon rillettes, smoked roe and a waffle latke or a smoked salmon Benedict. Even the shareable Elvis Toast leaves “down-home” behind with a banana brûlée, sesame honey and basil blossom on toast.
Lunch options are a little more laid back with a country club sandwich, a 44 Farms burger or a Cobb salad. Whether you choose simplicity or luxe dishes, the best thing here might be the downtown view from the ninth floor of the Thompson Dallas Hotel and residences at The National.
Weekend hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and you can make reservations through Resy.